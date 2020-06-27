Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Sheer Mesh Outfit While Showing Off Her Gorgeous New Blonde Locks

Emily Ratajkowski looked incredible as she modeled her latest Inamorata collection! The sexy and sheer mesh line is perfect for summer, just like her fresh blonde hair.

Emily Ratajkowski, 29, has become quite the tour-de-force in fashion! The savvy entrepreneur has done it again with her latest Inamorata release, aptly named “The Mesh Collection,” which is available on her website now. She once again showed off her newly-dyed blonde hair in the makeup-free mirror selfie, proving she’s definitely ready for summer. Emily rocked the sheer and fitted “Beachwood Pant” ($85) and the matching “Wilcox” button down ($75), featuring a gray, blue and orange pattern on the brown colored mesh.

The collection promises “90’s babe vibes,” and can be worn over a swimsuit — just like Emily did here with a black bikini underneath — or as a flirty look for a night on the town. She paired the high-rise bottoms with a casual pair of white leather sneakers for the selfie, later stepping out in the look with a protective black face mask and black nylon handbag. “Who is she? Wearing @InamorataWoman,” she captioned other photos of the June 26 look while waiting outside of a Soho, NYC restaurant with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

With her unmade bed behind her, Emily continued to show off the look in other Instagram stories, including a peek at her toned derrière in the “serious ’70s flare” pants, and a video of herself adjusting the matching blouse. “This might be my favorite collection ever,” the Gone Girl actress gushed back in an April Instagram post.

Emily turned heads on June 23 when she revealed she switched up her trademark brunette locks for a fresh blonde hue! “BLONDE. Thank you @kerastase_official,” she wrote, shouting out the luxury haircare brand. While we love how she looks either way, she’s definitely nailing the platinum makeover in her latest photos! “Can you guess what I’m doing?” she teased the day before, showing off pieces of her hair in foils at the salon. She’s since posted up a storm with the icy new locks, including several sultry selfies and while rocking a black bikini (by Inamorata, of course).