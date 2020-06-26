Donald Trump’s Niece Mary, A Psychologist, Calls Him The ‘World’s Most Dangerous Man’

Psychologist Mary Trump is about to spill secrets about her famous family in a new book, including an explanation of why she thinks Uncle Donald Trump is the ‘world’s most dangerous man.’

She once called Donald Trump‘s election the “worst night of my life.” Now, niece Mary Trump, 55, is dropping a major bomb about her uncle and the rest of their dysfunctional family. Mary has written a new book called Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, which uses her background as a psychologist to analyze her uncle and his behavior. The Trump family attempted to block the publishing, but lost in court. Now, the world will know intimate details shown through the eyes of the president’s most critical relative.

Mary, according to publisher Simon & Schuster, uses her clinical background to dissect “a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse,” including “the strange and harmful relationship between” her late father [Fred Trump Jr.] and Donald Trump.” Mary’s relationship with her uncle soured when her 42-year-old father died of a heart attack at, attributed to his alcoholism, when she was just 16 years old.

Friends of Fred Jr. told The Washington Post in 2019 that they blamed Donald, in part, for the death. Donald and their father, Fred Trump Sr., constantly pressured Fred Jr. to join the family business and belittled his career working for the TWA airline. The now-president admitted that he has regrets about the way he treated his older brother.

“I do regret having put pressure on him,” he said. “It was just something he was never going to want. It was just not his thing… I think the mistake that we made was we assumed that everybody would like it. That would be the biggest mistake… There was sort of a double pressure put on him.” This isn’t the only incident that shaped Mary’s views on Donald and the rest of her family.

Back in 2000, Mary and her brother, Fred Trump III, contested their grandfather’s will. They hoped to receive the amount their father would have received from the eldest Trump’s estate, but received less. In their lawsuit, they alleged that an unnamed person coerced their grandfather, who had Alzheimer’s, into changing his will. It started an all-out war in the family, culminating in Donald cutting off medical benefits to Fred III’s sick child, William Trump, who was born with cerebral palsy.

“When [Fred III] sued us, we said, ‘Why should we give him medical coverage?” Donald told The New York Daily News at the time. “It’s cold when someone sues my father. Had he come to see me, things could very possibly have been much different for them.” Mary’s book reportedly includes interviews with former colleagues and teachers, academic psychology papers, and documents from lawsuits, all that serve to back up her claim that Uncle Donald is the “world’s most dangerous man.”

Mary is also allegedly revealing in the book that she’s the person who leaked crucial financial documents to The New York Times in 2018 for their investigation into the president’s taxes. Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man is set to be published on July 28, 2020 — three weeks before the Republican National Convention.