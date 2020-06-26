‘Family Crisis’ Preview: Alana Breaks Down In Tears & Fights With Jennifer Over Sugar Bear

Alana hits her breaking point in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the ‘Mama June: Family Crisis’ finale. She sobs in front of her family while explaining why she wants to live with Pumpkin.

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson has had enough. “Y’all always making decisions on my life, and I can never make them for myself,” Alana says in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the June 26 Mama June: Family Crisis finale. She tells Jennifer Lamb and Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson that she wants to live with Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and starts crying.

As Alana continues to sob, Pumpkin’s daughter Ella Grace comes up and hugs Alana. “Don’t cry,” Ella Grace tells Alana. “I appreciate you wanting to be in my life Sugar Bear, I really do, but we should just know that I want to stay with Pumpkin and that is the end of the conversation,” Alana tells Sugar Bear.

Alana says that Sugar Bear never even calls her. He only texts, and she thinks that Jennifer is making him do it. “But I know he’s texting me only if we go to court so it looks good,” Alana tells Jennifer. “Sugar Bear does not want to be in my life. I can tell you that right now.”

The argument between Alana and Jennifer continues to escalate. At one point, Alana yells, “Sugar Bear doesn’t want me because I’m not a boy!” She claims that Sugar Bear told her and Mama June Shannon that once.

Through this entire conversation, Sugar Bear stays completely silent. Jennifer gets angry and yells at Alana to get out of her yard. That’s when Moriah, one of the producers, steps in and says for everyone to calm down.

Pumpkin and Jennifer get into it. Pumpkin says she’s the best person to ever take care of Alana. Eventually, Pumpkin has had enough. “F**k that b*tch,” she says to Jennifer, who continues to yell at Pumpkin. “Shut up!” Alana yells at Jennifer!

Pumpkin and Alana are put into the car and told to leave before the situation gets even worse. Pumpkin and Alana drive off. This is when Sugar Bear finally decides to speak up. “What the hell?” he says as he walks away. The Mama June: Family Crisis finale will air June 26 at 9 p.m. on WE tv.