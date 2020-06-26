Welcome to the big time, Babyy Chris 2K. After building a buzz with his style and sound, the ATL’s new favorite son makes his major label debut with some help from hip-hop heavyweight, Kevin Gates, on ‘No Harm.’

Atlanta continues to make its case as being the center of the hip-hop world with the arrival of Babyy Chris 2K. After building a rep as being one of the more fashionable men within the city’s hip-hop scene, Babyy Chris 2K brings his swag to “No Harm,” his debut single on Reckless Republic/Island Records. With the elegant piano track and thumping bass (courtesy of producers Mike Mixer and Cisero), Chris establishes he’s a man of refined taste, but also, one with an edge. “Encrusted my watches with the diamonds,” he boasts. “Encrusted my belt it got the rubies now / … My mink a gorilla, and it’s biting.”

Adding another dash of Southern flavor to the track is Kevin Gates, who helps usher in the next stage of Babyy Chris 2K’s career by delivering a verse with some heat. “Working with [Kevin] Gates was big for me,” Babyy Chris 2K tells HollywoodLife. “Being a new artist, you don’t always receive looks like this, so having that co-sign makes it feel as if I’m on the right path. And at the end of the day, ‘No Harm’ represents a typical day in the life of my rockstar lifestyle, and having Gates on it is the tip of the iceberg.”

Born and raised in Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood, Christopher “Babyy Chris 2K” Miller knew early on he was going to be a star. Citing a wide range of musical influences – from Michael Jackson to Jimi Hendrix to Lil Wayne – Babyy Chris 2K began forging a sound and a personal style that refused to be held back. Many that knew Chris from early on can attest that he was a trendsetter in Atlanta’s fashion scene, pioneering a lot of the style witnessed today.

But, swag can only go so far without some sweat. As a teenager, he formed his first group SMB (Stack Money Boys) and dropped What Da Hell Going On: Vol. 1. Determined to make it, Babyy Chris 2K broke away as a solo artist, doubled down on honing his craft, and began to earn a reputation as a legit performer. This drew the attention of some of the industry’s biggest names, and 2K found himself sharing the stage with the likes of Young Thug, Young Dro, Young LA, Jose Guapo, and Waka Flocka Flame. It was just a matter of time before the majors came calling. He signed with Reckless Republic/Island Records, and his debut EP, 1000 B.C. (the “B.C.” stands for Babyy Chris) is expected later in the year.