Eiza González Confesses She Was ‘Pressured’ To Do Blackface Early In Her Career In Apology

Eiza González ‘deeply’ apologized after pics of her wearing blackface on a telenovela 13 years ago resurfaced. She said in a statement that she was 15, pressured, and didn’t have the ‘voice’ she does today.

Actress Eiza González apologized after being confronted of images of herself wearing blackface on the telenovela Lola, Érase Una Vez in 2007. Eiza, 30, explained in a statement that she was just a teenager when she was told to dress in the offensive costume for her role. “I am deeply sorry and ashamed about having worn blackface makeup show in images circulating,” Eiza said in her statement obtained by Page Six. “As a 15-year-old child actor on my first job in a Mexican telenovela, I was pressured against my will, and with no negotiating power, I could not advocate for myself in the situation.”

Eiza, who has participated in the protests in Los Angeles over the past weeks and vocalized her support for the Black Lives Matter movement, noted, “I wish I had the voice and knowledge then that I have now.” She continued, “As a Mexican woman and an immigrant, I have faced racism and ignorance throughout my life and career. I would never intentionally participate in anything that I knew would cause harm or distress to another person.”

Eiza also addressed photos circulating online showing herself dressed in geisha garb, which she says were taken out of context during a trip to Japan. “According to my host, it is considered an intercultural exchange to dress up in their traditional clothing and makeup,” the From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series star explained. “It is seen as an appreciation of their culture, however, I understand that out of context, this calls for a dialogue about contemporary cultural appropriation.”

She concluded by apologizing: “More than gestures of apology, it is my responsibility to educate myself and use my voice to stand up for others. And again I deeply apologize for hurting anyone.” Eiza isn’t the only celebrity to be called out for blackface in just this week. After sketches from The Man Show in the 1990s and 2000s showing him in blackface resurfaced online, Jimmy Kimmel asked for forgiveness.

“There is nothing more important to me than your respect, and I apologize to those who were genuinely hurt or offended by the makeup I wore or the words I spoke,” Jimmy wrote in a June 23 statement. He was specifically called out for an impression he did of NBA star Karl Malone. “I never considered that this might be seen as anything other than an imitation of a fellow human being, one that had no more to do with Karl’s skin color than it did his bulging muscles and bald head.”

