’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Preview: Biniyam Reveals His Parents Tragically Died When He Was Young

Biniyam’s life hasn’t been easy. He reveals in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the June 29 episode of ’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ that he lost his parents when he was just a teenager.

Ariela, 28, is headed to Ethiopia to be with Biniyam, 29, and give birth to their child. Biniyam lives in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. He doesn’t have his own place at the moment. Biniyam lives with his brother and his wife in a one-bedroom house and sleeps in their living room. That will make for an interesting situation when Ariela arrives!

“I am the baby,” Biniyam explains in this EXCLUSIVE 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way preview. “Everybody in my family takes care of me because my parents died when I was young. I was 13 or 14. I know they both died from illness, but I don’t know how exactly they died. We were all of a sudden left with nothing.”

Biniyam has a lot of jobs. He’s a personal trainer, a nightclub dancer, and an MMA fighter. He met Ariela on the way to MMA practice. She was in Ethiopia for a trip and waiting for a taxi when they first crossed paths. “She talked to me first,” Biniyam notes. Biniyam eventually got her number, and things blossomed from there.

“She have beautiful eyes and smile” he continues. “She’s so different from other girls. And she supports me like no one else has.” He also reveals Ariela’s pregnancy was definitely not planned. “We didn’t think about it for a baby, but we fall on the bed,” he says.

Ariela is a recent divorcee and definitely didn’t intend to fall in love so quickly. Before she returned to America, Ariela found out she was pregnant. She has decided to move back to Ethiopia to give birth so Biniyam can be present. However, the living conditions and healthcare system where Ariela will give birth and live with her new family make her and her family nervous about this big move. 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on TLC.