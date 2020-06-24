Stassi Schroeder Celebrates 32nd Birthday With Kristen Doute & Jax Taylor After ‘Pump Rules’ Firings

Pregnant Stassi Schroeder showed off a baby bump when walking inside an L.A. home with her fiance Beau Clark, and her former co-stars, two weeks after getting fired.

Stassi Schroeder, who is expecting her first child with fiance Beau Clark, was spotted getting ready to celebrate her 32nd birthday on June 24 at a home in Los Angeles, CA. The blonde beauty showed off her small baby bump while wearing a sleeveless white sun dress and tan platform sandals during the outing and was joined by Beau, who wore a casual black T-shirt and jeans. Former Vanderpump Rules co-stars Kristen Doute, 37, who, like Stassi, was fired from the Bravo series for racist behavior two weeks ago, and Jax Taylor, 40, were also spotted going into the same home with flowers and gifts.

Jax appeared to go solo since his wife Brittany Cartwright, 31, is most likely still in Kentucky to be with her mom, Sherri, who was just released from the ICU after suffering complications from bladder surgery. The small group of friends who came out to help Stassi celebrate her special day was still impressive, however, considering the COVID-1 pandemic that’s still impacting gatherings.

Stassi’s celebration comes one day after she revealed her soon-to-be bundle of joy’s gender on Instagram. “We’re having a baby girl,” she wrote in the post, which also included a pic of her smiling and posing with Beau, who was kissing her cheek and holding up a pink onesie that had “OOTD”, which stands for “outfit of the day”, written on it in white text.

Stassi’s pregnancy was first reported four days after she made headlines for getting fired from Vanderpump Rules along with Kristen and other co-stars Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni. Max and Brett were fired for racist tweets that resurfaced and Stassi and Kristen came under fire after Faith Stowers, who appeared on the show for a couple of seasons, accused them of calling the police on her for a crime involving an African American woman that wasn’t her.

Although Stassi and Kristen publicly apologized to Faith in social media posts before the firing, they were still let go from the show.