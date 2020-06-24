Meek Mill Claps Back After Trey Songz Accuses Him Of Not Donating Any Of His Fortune To Charity

Meek Mill has always tried to give back to the community in his native Philadelphia. Which is why he had a biting response to Trey Songz’ claim that Meek wasn’t pouring enough cash into his hometown’s needs.

When it comes to picking fights about financially giving back to one’s hometown community, Meek Mill is the wrong person to mess with. But Trey Songz decided to go there after the 33-year-old rapper and activist posted an Instagram photo showing himself shirtless and rolling though a massive stack of hundred dollar bills in his hands. Meek wrote in the caption, “Ain’t no such thing as being real with people that’s tryna use you!” Trey then challenged him to give that money to Philadelphians in needs.

Trey then hit him up in the comments, writing “Take some of them bands and accept the #feedyourcitychallenge.” The challenge was formed by the Ricky Davis Legacy Foundation, rapper Pusha T and Suave Records founder Tony Draper to help feed families going through hard times during the COVID-19 pandemic. Trey, 35, held a #feedyourcitychallenge event in his hometown of Petersburg, VA on June 20, where he helped volunteers hand out thousands of bags of fresh fruits and vegetables to those in need.

Meek wasn’t having Trey’s shade, as he let him know that he’s already donated several hundred thousand dollars to Philly’s schools, sold his Rolls Royce Phantom so that he could give the money to charity, and has helped raise millions for prison and criminal justice reform efforts, an effort near and dear to his heart. “200k to Philadelphia schools…my phantom for less fortunate 400k…. and help raised 50 mill for reform @treysongz dont try me like that!,” Meek responded to Trey’s comment.

Trey then copied their dust-up in the comments of Meek’s post and shared it to his own Instagram account in a new post. He praised Meek in the caption, seeming to indicate there had been a misunderstanding. “So @meekmill apparently felt a way bout me challenging him to the #feedyourcitychallenge. He felt the need to tell me what he’s already done, hopefully not realizing I tapped on him because of how much I know he’s already doing for his community,” Trey wrote.

“That’s great you donated fam, that’s great you helping prison reform, that’s great you gave ya phantom. I’m simply trying to bring us together to further help our communities. You offended? Lol you got it!” Trey added. Meek however was upset that Trey decided to “put him on the spot” to make his point.

“Nah I didn’t don’t try to put me on the spot wit that sideways sh*t that’s not even no money like 4 racks…other artist telling artist to donate is dumb just handle ya business! Don’t try to put me on the spot…this behavior kinda of new artist don’t speaking on my money…coulda kept this in the comments bro I just ain’t feel your comment no big deal,” Meek wrote to Trey in the comments of his post.

Trey has actually been tagging fellow rappers to step up to the #feedyourcitychallenge by holding food givaways, and named Meek, as well as rappers Fabolous, Dave East and TrouBle, in Instagram posts, knowing how they do all they can for their communities. Both Meek and Trey are working hard to do what’s best for those in need, so hopefully this is the end of their Instagram spat.