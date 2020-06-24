Eminem Apologizes For Being A ‘Distraction’ After Joe Budden & Revolt TV Diss

Eminem regrets throwing major shade at REVOLT TV and one of the Black-owned media company’s hosts, Joe Budden, in a leaked verse from the 2019 song ‘Bang.’

Eminem, 47, is saying sorry for bad-mouthing REVOLT TV — a music cable network owned by Sean “Diddy” Combs — and rapper/podcast host Joe Budden. After REVOLT TV condemned Eminem’s shady lyrics that were recently leaked in an unofficial version of Conway The Machine’s 2019 song, “Bang,” Eminem didn’t try to defend himself. “I agree with Revolt…this is an unnecessary distraction. I never meant for that verse to be heard, I was heated in the moment and thought better of it and decided to pull it back,” read a statement that the rapper shared to Twitter on June 24.

Eminem claimed that the leak, which happened amid the Black Lives Matter movement, was out of his control (REVOLT TV previously voiced its skepticism over how the lyrics were “leaked.”). “Stuff that I never intended to release continues to leak from the huge WeTransfer hack. I don’t have any issues with Revolt…I’d actually welcome the opportunity to work with them on some positive things and turn this in a different direction,” Eminem concluded.

In the leaked lyrics, Eminem came after the Black-owned media company owned by Diddy: “Yeah, shout to Puffy Combs, but f–k REVOLT/Y’all are like a f–ked up remote/Now I get it why our button’s broke, cause you pressing the heat but do nothing though, especially when it comes to punch this throne.”

In another line, Eminem seemed to take a jab at Joe. The “Lose Yourself” rapper referenced the time Joe, who was co-hosting interviews for Everyday Struggle at the 2017 BET Awards, dropped his mic and and literally walked away from an awkward interview with Migos.

Eminem disses Revolt, Joe Budden, and MGK in unreleased verse from Conway’s “Bang.” “Shoutout Puffy Combs, but fuck Revolt. Y’all are like a fucked up remote. Now I get why our buttons broke…”👀‼️ pic.twitter.com/BSfiopKvsC — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTies) June 22, 2020

“Wasted tissue, tell this journalist stick to the stuff he know, like always running, from Migos,” Eminem rapped. An awkward diss, considering that Joe is now a co-host with Diddy on State of the Culture, a late night talk show on REVOLT TV.

After the leaked lyrics made their rounds on the Internet, REVOLT TV didn’t take long to throw the shade back. “F–K YOU TOO EMINEM,” read a statement on REVOLT TV’s Instagram account, which the company shared on its Twitter as well. Diddy’s company further explained why Eminem’s beef was ill-directed.

“Why does Eminem, someone who is a guest in Black culture, think he can talk down to REVOLT. REVOLT is a BLACK media company, owned by a Black entrepreneur, with a majority Black team – that is authentic and real about this,” the company wrote in a statement, obtained by Billboard. “With the immediate need for REVOLT to use our platform for the important issues regarding social justice, equality, and ensuring continuing to be the outlet – across ALL OUR PLATFORMS, we’re doing important work. Eminem trying to come for us is an unneeded distraction. It is not OK.”

REVOLT TV further explained why it was irked by Eminem’s words. “What Em’s ‘mess’ could’ve done – is it could’ve harmed our business. Fortunately, it was a minor social media distraction, but the potential implications should not be OK,” the statement further explained. “We’re busy using our energies, efforts and platforms as a Catalyst for Change. The real question is what is Eminem doing – other than being a distraction. If the diss was intended for Joe Budden why include REVOLT? REVOLT has supported both artists throughout their careers – and has zero to do with their beef with each other. And how did this verse supposedly and allegedly get ‘leaked’ anyway.”