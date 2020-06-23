Ron Jeremy: 5 Things To Know About Adult Film Star Charged With Sexual Assault Of 4 Women

Ron Jeremy was charged with sexually assaulting four women in four separate incidents dating back to 2014, the L.A. County District Attorney’s office announced on June 23. Here are five things about him.

Ron Jeremy, 67, a popular adult film star, has been charged with four separate accounts of sexual assault involving four women in the West Hollywood, CA area, the Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey confirmed on June 23. The charges include three counts of forcible rape and one count of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery dating as far back as 2014, the news release from the district attorney’s office read. He is scheduled to make his first appearance in court for the charges in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on the afternoon of June 30 and if he’s convicted, he could face a total of 90 years in prison.

Shortly after the charges were announced, Ron took to Twitter to deny them. “I am innocent of all charges. I can’t wait to prove my innocence in court! Thank you to everyone for all the support,” he wrote.

I am innocent of all charges. I can’t wait to prove my innocence in court! Thank you to everyone for all the support. — Ron Jeremy (@RealRonJeremy) June 23, 2020

Here are five things you should know about Ron, whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, the alleged sexual assault incidents, and his career.

1.) The alleged sexual assault incidents took place at a West Hollywood home and bar. Prosecutors claim the first incident happened when Ron attacked a 25-year-old woman in a West Hollywood home in 2014. They also claim he sexually assaulted two different women at a West Hollywood bar in 2017, before allegedly raping another woman at that same bar in 2019.

2.) He was involved in an alleged rape incident in 2016 but was never charged. Prosecutors refused to charge him after investigating the claim because of “insufficient evidence”, according to a one-page memo explaining the investigation. The claim alleged that Ron separated an intoxicate woman from her friends at a club and raped her. He also been involved in other sexual assault allegations in recent years but denied all of them. He said they were all “pure lies or buyer’s remorse,” in a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone.

3.) He has appeared in hundreds of pornographic films. AVN magazine, which covers the adult film industry, ranked him as number one in their “50 Top Porn Stars of All Time” list. He’s also won several other awards for his work, including multiple AFAA Awards and a F.A.M.E. Award.

4.) In addition to adult films, he’s appeared in several non-adult films and released his own documentary. Some of the films he starred in include Boondock Saints, Spun, and Detroit Rock City. His documentary, Porn Star: The Legend of Ron Jeremy was released in 2001 and is about him and his legacy in the adult film world.

5.) He was rushed to the hospital for an aneurysm in 2013. After arriving to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center because of severe chest pain, doctors discovered the aneurysm was near his heart and he was operated on the day after he was admitted. He stayed there for three weeks to recover before being released.