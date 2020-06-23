Aeko Brown, 7 Mos., Gets Kisses From Mom Ammika Harris In Adorable New Video

Ammika Harris is loving motherhood. The model shared a cute, new clip with her baby boy, Aeko Brown on June 23, and they look like twins! His dad, Chris Brown is sure to love the adorable clip!

Ammika Harris and Chris Brown‘s son, Aeko Catori Brown is growing up so fast! The model, 27, bonded with their baby boy (7-months) on Tuesday afternoon, as seen in a new video shared to Ammika’s Instagram Stories. In the clip, she kisses Aeko’s head, while he’s sitting in a baby carrier strapped to his mom’s chest. “My very best friend,” she wrote on top of the video, which has since been reposted by a fan account.

(Video credit: Aeko Catori Brown fan page/Instagram)

Ammika and Chris welcomed Aeko, their first child together, last November. The two kept the news private until Aeko’s birth. The “No Guidance” singer, 31, recently debuted a new tattoo dedicated to his son on Instagram at the end of May — a right leg tattoo that spelled out his son’s name, along with a depiction of Aeko’s eye right above it.

It’s unclear what the status of Chris and Ammika’s relationship is, seeing as they’ve never addressed romance rumors that continue to swirl to this day. Ammika and Chris often share flirty exchanges on social media, which has made fans curious as to whether or not they’re actually dating.

Chris Brown and Ammika Harris. (Photo credit: BACKGRID)

On Father’s Day, Ammika acknowledged a sweet gesture Chris did for her inside the delivery room last year. “I asked him to play his album during the procedure, because I didn’t want to hear the sound of the tools,” she captioned a black and white photo of Chris holding her hand during Aeko’s birth. “Happy Father’s Day baby!” she concluded.

Chris is also dad to daughter Royalty Brown, 6, who he shares with his ex, Nia Guzman. The Grammy-winning singer recently celebrated his daughter’s 6th birthday on May 27 with an at-home celebration, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The proud dad held Royalty as they blew out the candles on her giant “R”-shaped cake, as seen in a sweet video on the little fashionista’s Instagram account — which is managed by her mom.