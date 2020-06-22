‘Teen Mom’s Mackenzie McKee Sends Love To ‘Great Dad’ Josh 1 Mo. After Cheating Accusations

Just one month after Mackenzie McKee accused her husband, Josh, of cheating on her, she praised him for being an incredible dad with a sweet message on Father’s Day.

Teen Mom star, Mackenzie McKee and her husband, Josh McKee, are not in the best place right now, but that didn’t stop her from acknowledging him as the dad of her three children on Father’s Day 2020. Mackenzie took to Instagram to share a series of photos of Josh with the pair’s kids Gannon, 8, Jaxie, 6, and Broncs, 3. “Happy Father’s Day,” she wrote. “You are a great dad.”

The post comes just weeks after Mackenzie accused Josh of having an affair with her cousin, Ashley. Mackenzie made the accusations in a lengthy Facebook post, which detailed how she noticed a change in Josh’s behavior following her mom, Angie Douthit’s, death in December. She claimed that she checked Josh’s phone log when she noticed that he was acting different, and said she discovered that he was texting Ashley “3-600 times per month.”

“My family will never be the same and we are all torn,” Mackenzie admitted. “I WAS NOT only hurt by him, but by her. I have cried until my eyes were swollen shut. I am in utter shock. I’m now opening my eyes to what a horrible man Josh has been. He has been a lie.” This is not the first time Mackenzie and Josh, who got married in 2013, have had relationship troubles, though — they actually split in Aug. 2019, but got back together two months later when Josh re-proposed on Mackenzie’s 25th birthday.

Meanwhile, Josh addressed the cheating allegations on social media at the end of May. He shared a cryptic quote on his page, and expanded on his feelings after getting backlash from fans in the comments section of his post. “I’ve been through the ringer being on that damn show, this is nothing new to me,” he wrote. “I get it, you are all pissed at the fact of what you read on the Internet or see on TV. But if you are going to come at me with what little you really know, know your damn facts! And know that this is not a one-sided ball game.”

Mackenzie did not respond to Josh’s message and he did not expand on what he was insinuating in the comment. However, the two have noticeably not posted any photos together in recent weeks, either. All signs point to trouble in paradise for this on/off couple!