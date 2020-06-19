Teyana Taylor Claps Back After She’s Trolled For Throwing An Album Listening Party Amid Pandemic

Teyana Taylor wasn’t about to let the coronavirus spoil her album release party. She had an epic response to those who trolled her about her famous guests not wearing masks or social distancing.

Teyana Taylor was all about celebrating the release of her new LP, title The Album, dropping on June 19. Despite social distancing and other safety recommendations during the COVID-19 pandemic, she threw a big listening party to commemorate the occasion. But she says she did her best to ensure that her famous party guests were as safe as they could be while in an enclosed space together. Teyana had a big clap back to trolls who called her out for partying in such close quarters during a contagious pandemic, saying she was taking measures to keep her guests safe.

The 29-year-old shared a series of Instagram photos of her pals at the party, which included Cardi B, Offset, Quavo, Karrueche Tran, model Winnie Harlow and Black-ish creator Kenya Barris. While a few folks were wearing masks, many weren’t and were seen hugging and putting their arms around each other. Such close physical contact has been a big no-no to stop the spread of COVID-19, as social distancing of six feet has been recommended among non-family members.

However, pregnant Teyana said that she did all she that she could to keep guests safe who turned out to party. She emphasized in a lengthy caption that it was only family and close pals allowed, and that they were having fun, “all while following COVID regulations.” That included providing guests with yellow hazmat jumpsuits and masks that commemorated her album release party, with promotional art from the event emblazoned on them.

“The Album PART 1 VIBES: I want to thank all my family and close friends for coming out to my private album release listening. It was so much love and positive energy, I am forever so appreciative,” Teyana wrote in the caption. She then continued, “FYI for all the internet covid experts. We had REAL Covid Police & medics that made sure we were all safe and able to have a good time all while following covid regulations.”

“Custom #TheAlbum Masks and hazmat suits were also provided! Thanks for the concerns but mama is just fine. #TheAlbum OUT at midnight thooooooo!!!” Teyana added. She got scolded by some fans who thought she should have at least worn a mask. @lexgabrielle wrote in the comments, “You really said f it mask off huh?” while @thando_bennett asked, “Teyana where is your mask?”

But other fans were for Teyana letting loose. User @tinayasays told her, “They can mind their business honey!” as @enriquefierce wanted the COVID-19 protection gear that her guests were sporting, writing “Chile these jumpsuits better be included with the merch for this album.” With some states seeing spikes in coronavirus cases after partial openings, making promotional protection gear for sale doesn’t sound like such a crazy idea.