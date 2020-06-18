‘Labor Of Love’ Preview: Trent Admits He Could See Himself Having A Family With Kristy After Fun Date

Kristy and Trent head to Six Flags for a date in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the new episode of ‘Labor of Love.’ Kristy and Trent have the whole park to themselves, which allows them to get to know each other better.

It’s day date time on Labor of Love! Kristy and Trent go to Six Flags Over Georgia and have the entire theme park to themselves. They have a blast riding rides and playing games together during their exciting day date in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the June 18 episode. This one-on-one time is crucial to their bonding.

After spending some quality time with Kristy, Trent feels more confident about their relationship than ever. “Kristy, at first I thought she was just attractive, obviously,” Trent says. “I’ve kind of gotten a little boyhood crush on her, to be honest. She’s got a funny little laugh, and I could see myself having a family with Kristy.”

The synopsis for the June 18 episode of Labor of Love reads: “Kristy and Kristin Davis test the men on their psychical strength and endurance to see if they can survive a labor simulation. Meanwhile, as Kristy embarks on hot dates with two of the men, drama ensues with those left behind.”

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Kristy ahead of the season premiere about what she was looking for a potential husband and father to her children. “For me, I know I want a hands-on dad, who’s accomplished, secure, giving, and who is really ready to step up and be an equal partner. I think that is the primary filter that I use in making decisions,” she told HollywoodLife.

Labor of Love is unlike any other dating competition series you’ve ever seen. Kristy isn’t just looking to date someone. She wants to start a family. The men of this show are ready for the next chapter of the lives, including fatherhood, and they’re trying to prove that to Kristy over the course of the show. Labor of Love airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on FOX.