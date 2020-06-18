Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Smolders In Sexy Strapless Bikini — See Pic

Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou has departed from her usual look, and showed off her brunette hair makeover in this new snap.

Kylie Jenner‘s pal Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou is summer ready! The 23-year-old, who recently debuted her new brunette hair makeover, showed off her fresh locks and enviable figure in a stunning Instagram snap. She took to social media on June 17 to share a photo of herself in a barely-there royal blue bikini. “caption this cause i’ve run out of ideas,” she wrote alongside the pic, and included a butterfly and a sun emoji.

Her famous friends were quick to comment their suggestions, with Kylie writing, “sexiest in all the land.” Vlogger Tana Mongeau suggested, “i’m stassie and i’ll take ur man,” while fellow YouTuber Desi Perkins wrote, “Love this hair color on you,” with a heart eye emoji. Thousands of others also dropped their suggestions below her snap, while others commented heart eye and flame emojis.

Stassie’s long locks cascades down past her chest, as she held her arms above her head and showed off her curves in the strapless bikini. It comes just a couple of weeks after the newly-minted 23-year-old showed off her chocolate brown tresses for the first time, after working a dirty blonde ‘do for quite some time! The look is a major departure from the model‘s usual California beach vibe, but like her over eight million followers, we’re seriously loving it!

Stassie also celebrated her birthday with slew of friends on June 8. In an image posted to her Instagram, Stassie got together with her “humans,” who all wore matching sweatshirts that read “Stassie Turns 23!” Pictured in the image was none other than Kylie, who proudly stood with their pals wearing the black and red garment. “These are my humans…I appreciate you all more than you know thank you for a special night,” Stassie captioned the snap.