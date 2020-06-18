See Pic
Hollywood Life

Kim Kardashian Proves She’s The Best Babysitter By Letting Mason, 10, Chow Down On Junk Food — Pic

Kim Kardashian takes North for ice cream Pictured: Kim Kardashian,North West Ref: SPL5003783 150618 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kim Kardashian West and North West Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 01 Mar 2020
Kim Kardashian and North West rock matching sunglasses as they step out on her 5th birthday in NYC Pictured: Kim Kardashian and North West Ref: SPL5004010 150618 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jawad Elatab / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Reality star Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West are seen leaving their hotel in New York, NY. The mother and daughter are seen looking casually chic in bright pink and green while holding hands. Trousers ‚Äì Balenciaga ‚ÄòCosmetic‚Äô - ¬£1795 Trainers ‚Äì Yeezy Pictured: Kim Kardashian,North West Ref: SPL5029081 290918 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Kim Kardashian totally broke her big sis Kourtney’s rules, allowing her nephew Mason to snack on junk food while she was babysitting.

Kim Kardashian, 39, is the world’s best aunt! The Skims founder took to Instagram on June 17 to share a selfie of her and little Mason Disick, 10, chowing down on junk food, despite his mom Kourtney Kardashian‘s commitment to eating organically. “When I baby sit…” she captioned the sweet snap of the pair.

Sitting next to each other on the couch, Kim took a bite out of a pastry as Mason had his hands in a large bowl of treats, and couldn’t wipe the grin off his face! Kim donned a leopard print top and pulled her brunette locks back into a low bun. Her makeup, which included bronzed cheekbones and a natural smokey eye, looked flawless!

View this post on Instagram

When I baby sit…

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Mason’s mom famously adheres to quite a strict diet — so we wonder what she thought when she saw this pic! This wasn’t the only time Kim and Mason have hung out during quarantine. Just last month, Kim shared a closeup snap with her nephew, captioning it, “My day 1.” How sweet!

kim kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Mason Disick. Image: SplashNews

“Omg the BEST photo!!!!” Khloe Kardashian wrote in the comments under the photo. Mason’s mom gushed over the selfie with a simple pouting face emoji. More of the same types of comments followed, with many fans noting how “grown up” Mason looks. Fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians have watched Mason on the show since Kourtney gave birth to him on December 14, 2009. He’s the first of Kris Jenner‘s nine grandchildren.

On the same day she shared the new selfie, Kim opened up about her mental health in quarantine. In a video shared to her Instagram Stories, she accepted her younger sister, Kendall Jenner‘s mental health initiative, the “How are you really challenge?” — which encourages others to express how they’re feeling during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s great to see someone like Kim, who has such a huge platform, opening up about her mental health struggles while in quarantine.