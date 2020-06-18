Kim Kardashian totally broke her big sis Kourtney’s rules, allowing her nephew Mason to snack on junk food while she was babysitting.

Kim Kardashian, 39, is the world’s best aunt! The Skims founder took to Instagram on June 17 to share a selfie of her and little Mason Disick, 10, chowing down on junk food, despite his mom Kourtney Kardashian‘s commitment to eating organically. “When I baby sit…” she captioned the sweet snap of the pair.

Sitting next to each other on the couch, Kim took a bite out of a pastry as Mason had his hands in a large bowl of treats, and couldn’t wipe the grin off his face! Kim donned a leopard print top and pulled her brunette locks back into a low bun. Her makeup, which included bronzed cheekbones and a natural smokey eye, looked flawless!

Mason’s mom famously adheres to quite a strict diet — so we wonder what she thought when she saw this pic! This wasn’t the only time Kim and Mason have hung out during quarantine. Just last month, Kim shared a closeup snap with her nephew, captioning it, “My day 1.” How sweet!

“Omg the BEST photo!!!!” Khloe Kardashian wrote in the comments under the photo. Mason’s mom gushed over the selfie with a simple pouting face emoji. More of the same types of comments followed, with many fans noting how “grown up” Mason looks. Fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians have watched Mason on the show since Kourtney gave birth to him on December 14, 2009. He’s the first of Kris Jenner‘s nine grandchildren.

On the same day she shared the new selfie, Kim opened up about her mental health in quarantine. In a video shared to her Instagram Stories, she accepted her younger sister, Kendall Jenner‘s mental health initiative, the “How are you really challenge?” — which encourages others to express how they’re feeling during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s great to see someone like Kim, who has such a huge platform, opening up about her mental health struggles while in quarantine.