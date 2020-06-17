‘The Order’s Louriza Tronco Teases Gabrielle & Jack’s ‘Romance’ & Gabrielle’s Season 2 Journey

‘The Order’ returns for season 2 on June 18, and HL spoke with Louriza Tronco about Gabrielle’s ‘passion project’ with Jack, how Gabrielle feels about Alyssa’s promotion, and more.

Gabrielle Dupres always keeps us on our toes, that’s for sure. The young Acolyte is a force to be reckoned with and always packs a punch. When The Order returns for season 2, Gabrielle is in the midst of a master plan with the rest of the members of The Order.

HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Louriza Tronco about what Gabrielle is up to in season 2. From a “romance” with Jack to peeling back some of the layers of Gabrielle, this season features more Gabrielle than ever. Read our Q&A below.

When the show picks up for season 2, where do we find Gabrielle and the others?

Louriza Tronco: The opening of season 2 basically starts off right where season 1 left off with the Knights of St. Christopher having lost all their memory. At the start of season 2, The Order figures out a way how to use that loss of memory to their advantage and actually recruit the powerful werewolves into The Order. Gabrielle is assigned to look after Jack, which everyone knows she despises. She also tries to use him to her advantage and make him her little passion project or little boy toy.

What can you say about Gabrielle’s journey throughout season 2?

Louriza Tronco: I can’t say too much about it. But as you can see from season 1, writers gave me a gift for Gabrielle. They made her really complex. I don’t know for the viewers, but for me, at least as an actor, I had no idea where she was going to end off. Her arc in season 1 was a complete surprise to me, so it’s going to be a very similar vibe for her in season 2. She’s going to be even more complex, and you’re going to learn a lot more about her as to why she is the way she is. She’s definitely still very determined to help in her own way within The Order. I think she learns a lot this season.

What can you tease about Gabrielle’s place in The Order and dealing with Vera?

Louriza Tronco: She’s still an acolyte. Alyssa gets promoted to Magistratus, but Gabrielle is still an acolyte. I don’t know if you would call that being demoted, but Gabrielle definitely didn’t get promoted like Alyssa did. I think she’s hurt from that and from there it stems into her trying to be more vocal and butting heads even more this season, especially with the new Grand Magus, which is Vera.

How does Gabrielle and Alyssa’s dynamic evolve this season? There’s obviously some competition there.

Louriza Tronco: I was thinking about this the other day. They’re not the same people, but they want the same thing. They both are coming from a place where The Order is fulfilling them in a certain way that maybe the school that they came from or their home life couldn’t give them. They’re both in for The Order. I think that already gives them permission to butt heads because they both go about it in a different way. I feel like if they were just able to have a moment to sit down and chat about that and actually allow themselves to be aware that they are both in it for the same reasons, they would be able to allow their walls to come down. But I don’t know if we’re ever going to see that.

How would you say that the second season compares to the first season?

Louriza Tronco: I think all the elements of what people loved from the first season are still there — all the supernatural things, the fantasy element, the teen drama with the blanket of comedy on top. I haven’t seen the season yet, but from just reading the scripts, I think that comedy has been sprinkled on a little bit more this season. I would say for season 2 the way that they did the werewolves this season is very, very different. They hired MoCap actors to play the werewolves, so I think the CGI aspect is on another level.

What about romance for Gabrielle?

Louriza Tronco: Well, I can say that the quote-unquote romance between her and Jack is very, very played on because she needs to keep him in line basically.

Any potential for anything real?

Louriza Tronco: I can’t say anything about that.

What do you love about playing Gabrielle so much?

Louriza Tronco: I love her element of surprise. I think a lot of fans and a lot of people who watched the show last year were surprised at what Gabrielle was doing in the first season, and I was the same way. When I was reading these episodes I was like, I can’t believe I get to do this. All that happens more and more in season 2 as well. I just kept getting episode after episode and kept thinking to myself that I can’t believe they’re letting me do you this. She’s sort of limitless, and she can never go too big because it’s Gabrielle Dupree, so I think that’s what I love about her.