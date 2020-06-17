Shanna Moakler, 45, Looks Incredible In Sexy Blue Bikini After 40 Lb. Weight Loss

Shanna Moakler shared a new sizzling photo that her 14-year-old daughter Alabama took of her and it showed off her incredible curves as she wore a flattering blue bikini in front of a pool.

Shanna Moakler, 45, is looking amazing after her impressive 40 lb. weight loss and her latest Instagram pic proves it! The blonde beauty posed in a light blue bikini while outside by a pool in an eye-catching pic that was taken by her daughter Alabama, 14. The fashionable swimwear included pretty ruffles on the edges and the top was tied in the front.

“Good things happen to babes who hustle ❤️💋💎 shot by @alabamaluellabarker,” Shanna captioned the stunning photo. She gave off a fierce stare in the post and kept her long locks down and swept to one side as her fit figure was proudly on display.

Shanna’s latest pic is just one of many she’s been wowing her fans with ever since she lost weight. The former wife of Travis Barker, 44, has been posting all kinds of amazing pics that leave people in awe of her transformation. From a black one-piece swimsuit that included a long plunging cut-out in the front, to a crop top and flowing skirt, this lady knows how to wear her toned body well!

In May, Shanna spoke to HollywoodLife about her weight gain and loss journey and revealed a lot of details about how she put on the pounds before shedding them. “I had a nutritionist who went under disguise as a doctor and she basically lied to me and told me I had the hormones of a 50-year-old woman when I was, I don’t know, 42, and she’s looking at my testosterone,” she EXCLUSIVELY told us. “She put me on testosterone pellots which they put in your hip and it releases a constant testosterone and that made me gain 40 pounds.”

Shanna also admitted that part of her weight gain was due to emotional eating. “My needs and my wants weren’t being met so I went to food to make myself happy,” she explained. “I was emotionally eating because that’s what I took pleasure in. I would wake up and be like, ‘What am I going to eat today? What restaurant am I going to go to? What fast food place am I going to eat at?’.”

We’re glad to see Shanna now staying healthy and happy and we can’t wait to see more awesome pics from her soon!