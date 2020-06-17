Chris Brown’s Daughter Royalty, 6, Sweetly Holds Her Sister’s Hand In Cute New Pic

Royalty Brown is the best big sis! The daughter of Chris Brown was seen holding her half-sister Sinatra’s hand in an adorable new snap.

Chris Brown has one seriously adorable daughter! Six-year-old Royalty has been spending time with her mom Nia Guzman, and posed for the sweetest family portrait with her and her baby half-sis, Sinatra. The proud mom took to Instagram on June 16, captioning the photo of the trio with a simple red heart emoji. Royalty, dressed in a pink Nike tee with matching black Nike track pants, proved she’s the best big sis as she held her mini-me’s hand.

Sinatra looked seriously stylin’ in a white tee, pink pants and a blue sweater which she tied around her waist — talk about a mini fashionista! Both girls showed off their long, brunette locks, which Royalty wore out in pretty curls, and Sinatra pulled back into two, cute buns. However, the coolest fashion moment of all went to Royalty’s shoes! The youngster, who recently celebrated her 6th birthday, wore black slides with a fluffy, pink pom pom on the top!

Nia looked equally stylish in a purple tank top, metallic navy bike shorts, and dark black shades. She pulled her long hair back into six tight braids, and completed her look with colorful Nike sneakers. Little Royalty has also been spending time with her dad while in quarantine. The “No Guidance” singer celebrated her birthday on May 27, as seen in a sweet video of the pair blowing out the candles on her giant “R”- shaped cake.

“They started her birthday party at midnight. Royalty loves staying up late and Chris is a night owl too. So as a special treat, they let Royalty stay up super late to have cake and ice cream and presents way past her bedtime,” a source previously told HollywoodLife about Royalty’s birthday celebrations.

Just days before her birthday, Royalty graduated from Kindergarten. Her mom shared photos from a socially distanced ceremony amid the COVID-19 pandemic to Royalty’s Instagram. In a series a celebratory snaps, Royalty showed off her diploma alongside her teacher, as they both wore protective masks.