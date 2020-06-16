Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Kylie Jenner’s $50 Million Pink Private Jet: ‘Kylie Air’ — See Pic

Khloe Kardashian gave fans a peak inside Kylie Jenner’s colorful jet, after the KarJenners celebrated North West’s seventh birthday in Wyoming.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, is riding in style thanks to her sister Kylie Jenner, 22. On June 16, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star updated her Instagram Story with a photo of the window on-board “Kylie Air,” Kylie’s colorful private jet. Khloe was even served a cocktail napkin that bore the aircraft’s name in the same font that’s found on Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin products.

The most notable feature of this aircraft, however, was its heavy dose of pink! It’s unclear if this was the doing of a filter, but Kylie is known for her love of the bubblegum color (the interior design of her Hidden Hills mansion is evident of this affinity). This was not a cheap ride, though.

Kyle reportedly splurged “an estimated $50 million to $70 million on a Global Express Jet,” which she had originally “fitted out ‘in the theme of daughter Stormi’s birthday’ in February,” per a source from Page Six. Kylie also shared a photo of Stormi riding in a purple-hued jet for her “first disney trip” in Jan. 2020.

However, it was now North West’s birthday whom the KarJenner family was celebrating! It’s unclear if Khloe and her family members took this jet to Wyoming, where Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter rang in her seventh birthday on June 15. But Khloe shared the airplane photo on the same day her sisters updated their Instagram pages with photos of their “wild wild west” getaway (as Kylie called it).

Kylie and Stormi twinned in cowboy boots in one photo, while Kourtney Kardashian shared photos of North and cousin Penelope Disick, 7, goofing around in the beautiful countryside. Wyoming is a favorite retreat for North’s parents — Kanye bought a ranch for $14 million in the western state, TMZ reported in Sept. 2019.

Like Kanye, Kylie isn’t afraid to drop major bucks on big investments, which Khloe’s photo above proves. However, her billionaire status was recently questioned in a Forbes article that ran on May 29 (which Kylie furiously fired back at). Regardless, not many can say that they own a customized pink private jet!