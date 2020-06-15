Recap
‘Friends & Family Hustle’: Deyjah Admits Her Relationship With T.I. Has ‘Changed’ After Gyno Drama

The behind-the-scenes aftermath of T.I.’s interview about his daughter, Deyjah’s, gynecologist appointments finally played out on the June 15 episode of ‘Friends & Family Hustle.’

On the June 15 episode of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, the cast took a trip to Mexico — kids and all. During the trip, T.I.’s controversial podcast interview about accompanying his daughter, Deyjah Harris, 18, to the gynecologist came out. News of T.I.’s very public comments broke the Internet, and sent shockwaves through the vacation, which both T.I. and Deyjah were on.

The girls were all on a boating excursion when the podcast dropped. “We’re in Mexico, we’re all having a great time, when all of a sudden, I look at my phone, and Tip’s all over it,” Tameka “Tiny” Harris explained. “Before we left for Mexico, Tip went on a podcast and told the host that he took Deyjah to the gynecologist to confirm her hymen was still intact to make sure she was still a virgin. When the podcast released, the story exploded on social media.”

Of course, Deyjah was mortified when she saw what was being talked about online. “I’m scrolling on Twitter and I see I’m tagged in a post and all I see is ‘gynecologist,’ and I didn’t even need to read the whole title. I just knew,” she admitted. ‘My heart sank. I’m very shocked, hurt, angry, embarrassed.” She revealed that she was “uncomfortable” being in the house with her dad as this was all going on. However, she also struggled to confront the rapper about it.

“I’m embarrassed, for sure,” Deyjah told her cousins. “I’m trying to put it in the back of my mind so I’m not really thinking about it. I know it’s not healthy. But I’ve been doing that since I was a child.” When Deyjah’s cousins asked for confirmation about what T.I. said in the interview, Deyjah admitted, “Yeah, he goes with me. It’s definitely been going on since I was 14 or 15.” Her cousin tried to explain that this was not a normal situation, but Deyjah insisted that she “couldn’t have said no.”

When Deyjah’s cousins tried to push her to talk to T.I. about the situation, she knew she wasn’t ready, and she could already tell that this would put a strain on their relationship. “I just can’t really be around him right now,” Deyjah said. “I’m not saying he’s a bad parent, but when it comes to stuff like this…I’m just going to be more connected mentally and emotionally. I don’t know. I don’t want to say I’m looking at him differently because of this….I don’t know. More so our relationship, I’m going to look at differently.” At that point, she began tearing up, and said that the situation was completely “traumatizing” for her.

Meanwhile, T.I.’s mom, Latrice, had a few things to say to him about what was going on. “Why’d you have to put it out there like that!?” she demaned. T.I. explained that his concerns came from Deyjah sneaking out past her curfew and going to a boy’s house. In a confessional, he further explained his comments on the podcast.
“I told a joke that was laced in truth, also [with] a lot of major embellishments,” Tip explained. “I was speaking past tense. People thought I was speaking present day. I never put a sign on the door — that’s absolutely false.” He added that his remarks were “blown out of proportion and taken out of context,” and vowed to “never apologize for being [himself].”
Latrice urged her son to talk to his daughter, but he refused to address it. “I have no reason to be concerned about any of this unless Deyjah’s upset,” he explained. “If Deyjah hasn’t come to me, why would I disrupt my energy with that.” The next day, the tension was extremely clear as the group gathered for breakfast. T.I. tried to break the ice by asking everyone, individually, how they were doing. “The tension in the room is so thick,” Tiny said. “And Tip’s ice breakers are only making things more complicated.”
The episode ended with Deyjah getting emotional in a confessional. “I need more time to figure out what I want to say, but things are completely awkward and uncomfortable between me and my dad,” she admitted. “Prior to all of this happening, our relationship was pretty decent, but after all of this, it’s changed, honestly.” At that point, she began crying, and told producers, “I’m ready to go home now.” The drama will continue on June 22 at 9:00 p.m. on VH1!