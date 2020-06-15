‘Friends & Family Hustle’: Deyjah Admits Her Relationship With T.I. Has ‘Changed’ After Gyno Drama

The behind-the-scenes aftermath of T.I.’s interview about his daughter, Deyjah’s, gynecologist appointments finally played out on the June 15 episode of ‘Friends & Family Hustle.’

On the June 15 episode of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, the cast took a trip to Mexico — kids and all. During the trip, T.I.’s controversial podcast interview about accompanying his daughter, Deyjah Harris, 18, to the gynecologist came out. News of T.I.’s very public comments broke the Internet, and sent shockwaves through the vacation, which both T.I. and Deyjah were on.

The girls were all on a boating excursion when the podcast dropped. “We’re in Mexico, we’re all having a great time, when all of a sudden, I look at my phone, and Tip’s all over it,” Tameka “Tiny” Harris explained. “Before we left for Mexico, Tip went on a podcast and told the host that he took Deyjah to the gynecologist to confirm her hymen was still intact to make sure she was still a virgin. When the podcast released, the story exploded on social media.”

Of course, Deyjah was mortified when she saw what was being talked about online. “I’m scrolling on Twitter and I see I’m tagged in a post and all I see is ‘gynecologist,’ and I didn’t even need to read the whole title. I just knew,” she admitted. ‘My heart sank. I’m very shocked, hurt, angry, embarrassed.” She revealed that she was “uncomfortable” being in the house with her dad as this was all going on. However, she also struggled to confront the rapper about it.

“I’m embarrassed, for sure,” Deyjah told her cousins. “I’m trying to put it in the back of my mind so I’m not really thinking about it. I know it’s not healthy. But I’ve been doing that since I was a child.” When Deyjah’s cousins asked for confirmation about what T.I. said in the interview, Deyjah admitted, “Yeah, he goes with me. It’s definitely been going on since I was 14 or 15.” Her cousin tried to explain that this was not a normal situation, but Deyjah insisted that she “couldn’t have said no.”

When Deyjah’s cousins tried to push her to talk to T.I. about the situation, she knew she wasn’t ready, and she could already tell that this would put a strain on their relationship. “I just can’t really be around him right now,” Deyjah said. “I’m not saying he’s a bad parent, but when it comes to stuff like this…I’m just going to be more connected mentally and emotionally. I don’t know. I don’t want to say I’m looking at him differently because of this….I don’t know. More so our relationship, I’m going to look at differently.” At that point, she began tearing up, and said that the situation was completely “traumatizing” for her.