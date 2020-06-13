Kim Kardashian Reveals Sweet Family Pics From Scott Disick’s 37th Birthday Party After His Rehab Drama

How sweet! The KarJenner clan proved got together to celebrate Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick’s birthday with a family party at home!

Kim Kardashian, 39, just posted the cutest photos from Scott Disick‘s 37th birthday party! The mom-of-four revealed the family — including Kourtney, 41, Khloe, 35, and mom Kris Jenner, 64 — got together for an intimate gathering at home to celebrate Scott, who’s birthday was on May 26. The KKW Beauty founder showed off her flawless make-up and complexion as she held onto an ice cream cone in the first selfie, as Scott popped up behind her.

“We celebrated Scott’s bday a few weeks ago with just family and it was really my first time being around a group of people( small group),” the SKIMS CEO wrote. “It was kind of nice but kind of scary too. How is everyone feeling about being out and about?” she asked her 175 million followers. Clad in a button down plaid shirt, Scott rocked a gold chain necklace as he showed off his longer quarantine hair-do.

In the next pic, Kim posed alongside her gorgeous mom Kris, who sported a pretty black lace dress with a floral pattern. The self-proclaimed momager rocked her signature black shades and diamond earrings as she stood barefoot next to a dining room table. For her part, Kim rocked for a baby blue outfit that was giving us serious Clueless vibes! With her long dark hair pulled into a half ponytail, Kim showed off her toned tunny in a low cut crochet top and matching wide legged pants.

Kourtney — chic in the same orange silk shirt she sported on a Poosh Instagram live — popped up in the following image alongside Khloe, who kept her look casual in a crop top, jean shorts and sneakers. Kardashian cousin Cici Bussey also attended the party, and was all-smiles in the last pic with Kim and adorable Saint, 4. Scott appeared to have a memorable 37th birthday, also enjoying a quiet getaway to Utah’s exclusive Amangiri resort on May 27. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a pic from the resort, which was his first since reports of his split with Sofia Richie, 21, had split up after nearly three years together.

The sweet birthday celebration comes after Scott checked into rehab briefly before leaving on May 4 after a photo leak. The Talentless founder sought help at Colorado’s All Points North Lodge facility after realizing he was still struggling with the sudden deaths of both his parents: his mom Bonnie passed in Oct. 2013, and his dad Jeffrey sadly died just months later in Jan. 2014. His lawyer Marty Singer said, “In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas.”