Kim Kardashian Is Stunned After Son Saint, 4, Says She Likes To Leave Him ‘Alone’: ‘WTF’

Kim Kardashian shared a series of snaps of the card Saint gave her for Mother’s Day, and it’s hilariously adorable!

Saint West is truly adorable! The four-year-old son of Kim Kardashian gifted his reality star mom a card for Mother’s Day, and its contents are both hilarious and oh so cute. In a series of snaps posted to the SKIMS founder’s Instagram Story on June 12, Kim showed off the ‘All About My Mom’ card that Saint wrote. Under the heading about his mom’s age, he said she was 11 years old, and wrote that her favorite food was asparagus.

The heading that caught the 39-year-old’s attention however read, ‘my mom likes to …’ which Saint answered ‘leave me alone.’ Kim captioned the pic “WTF”, also noting that she “hates” asparagus. One thing that Saint got right was under the heading ‘my mom is special because…’ to which he replied “she snuggles me.” Kim commented on his sweet reply, “Best thing ever!!! He got this right for sure!!!” Our hearts!

Earlier in the week, Kim shared a snap of her “whole heart“, which unsurprisingly featured all four of her adorable kids! Kim and Kanye West‘s oldest, North West, 6, looked so grown up, sporting her gorgeous dark hair straight and down while lovingly wrapping her arms around one-year-old Psalm. Sitting right next to her big sister, two-year-old Chicago beamed at the camera, wearing a coordinated gray outfit that appeared to match what her siblings were wearing!

It’s doesn’t come as a shock at all to Kim’s longtime fans that family means everything to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. But even Kim is not exempt from the stresses of motherhood and pregnancy. Indeed, she’s been open about her difficulties conceiving, being in labor, and balancing her family and her work before!

As fans know, Kim was able to have North and Saint naturally, but due to complications connected to pre-eclampsia, Chicago and Psalm were born via surrogate. On Kanye’s own 43rd birthday, Kim opened up about how she nearly freaked out about being pregnant with North, but also detailed how her loving husband was able to calm her down.