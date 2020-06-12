‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Preview: RuPaul Cuts Off Steve Harvey While Facing Off With Katie Stevens

RuPaul hilariously cuts off Steve Harvey in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the June 14 episode of ‘Celebrity Family Feud.’ RuPaul thinks he knows what Steve is going to say, but that’s not exactly the case.

The Bold Type’s Katie Stevens and RuPaul go head-to-head in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of Celebrity Family Feud. Steve Harvey begins the game and says, “Name a way a woman can flirt with a man…” Before he can finish, RuPaul cuts him off by pressing his buzzer.

“Oh, I did it so fast, didn’t I?” RuPaul says. RuPaul finishes what he believes Steve was about to say about the survey, According to RuPaul, he thought Steve was going to say, “Name a way a woman can flirt with a man without him thinking that she’s a whore.”

Steve is just shaking his head. That’s not what he was going to say. RuPaul gives his answer, “My answer is: by batting her eyelashes.” Everyone agrees that’s not a bad answer at all. “This is not how you play the game!” Steve yells.

The cast of The Bold Type takes on RuPaul and the team from RuPaul’s Drag Race. Those competing on behalf of The Bold Type include Katie, Aisha Dee, Melora Hardin, Stephen Conrad Moore, and Sam Page. They are playing for Girls, Inc. RuPaul’s team features Carson Kressley, Latrice Royal, Michelle Visage, Raven-David Petruschin. They are playing for The Ali Forney Center.

This season’s matchups also include the casts of Queer Eye vs. Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, Jersey Shore vs. The Hills and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills vs. Andy Cohen, among others. The celebs go head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.