‘RHOA’ Stars NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss & More Appear In Powerful PSA For BLM Movement: ‘Our Lives Matter’

Marlo Hampton gathered her pals from ‘RHOA’ and ‘RHOP’ for a moving new PSA. In it they say how their lives matter, with more Black Bravo stars supporting BLM.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Marlo Hampton has brought together cast members from her Bravo series, as well as Real Housewives of Potomac and Married to Medicine for a powerful Black Lives Matter PSA. The black and white video begins with shots from a BLM rally, featuring participants holding up various signs. A Maya Angelou quote then appears on the screen that reads, “History, despite its wrenching pain, cannot be unlived. But if faced with courage, need not be lived again.”

Marlo is then seen on camera, alongside her two young nephews while sitting together on a sofa. “Until we receive justice, how can there be peace? When police brutality and racial injustices continue to plague Black America?” the 44-year-old asks. “Black is love. Black is strength. Black is joy,” her nephew William, 11, explains, as his 12-year-old brother Michael adds, “Black is courage. Black is struggle. Black is perseverance.”

“We can no longer be silent. We must educate ourselves and others around us. We have to get uncomfortable now, in order to get comfortable for lifetimes to come. My name is Marlo Hampton. And my life matters,” she announces. Marlo gathered her fellow Black Bravo stars to tape on-camera messages from home, saying their name and adding, “My life matters.”

RHOA stars Eva Marcille, 35, and Porsha Williams, 38, are the first Atlanta stars up who share the message that their lives matter. Then comes the Potomac cast, including Monique Samuels, 36, Candiace Dillard, 33, Wendy Osefo, 36 Karen Huger, 57, Gizelle Bryant, 49, Robyn Dixon, 41, and Ashley Darby, 32. Married to Medicine‘s Dr. Heavenly Kimes, “Dr. Jackie” Jacqueline Walters and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe also appear.

RHOA‘s Kandi Burruss, 44, is seen inside her beautiful home bedroom. Wearing a dark zip-front jacket and mock turtleneck, she looks into the camera and says, “My name is Kandi Burruss. My life matters. Our lives matter,” with passion and fire. NeNe Leakes, 52, is more anguished looking, as she tells the camera, “I’m NeNe Leakes, and there are things that need to be said out loud. Like Black lives matter.” She repeats the phrase several times and includes an impassioned “yes!”

Their cast mates, Cynthia Bailey and fiance Mike Hill, and Tanya Sam help round up the call that their lives matter. Marlo comes back on camera to say, “We will continue to fight for Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd. And so many others who have lost their lives,” mentioning two Black victims killed by police and another in a fatal shooting by a White man while jogging. “But we have to create a change you guys. We have to use our voices, our resources and our wallets to make that change,” Marlo added. She and her nephews then helped list off a number of organizations in which to donate that are helping in the fight for Black Lives Matter.

In an Instagram post about the video, Marlo wrote in the caption, “Thank you to my #RHOA cast mates and my girls from #RHOP and #MarriedtoMedicine for participating in this Black Lives Matter PSA that I put together — ⁣Invitation to participate was extended to all cast members on all shows.”