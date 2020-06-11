Paige Kindlick is the Photo Director at HollywoodLife.com’s New York offices.

Starting out interning as a photo editor in 2013, Paige now has been with the company for 6 years. She now manages the photo team, curates photography for articles, & produces exclusive photo shoots for the sites Portrait Series. She has photographed celebrities such as Ashley Graham, Gregg Sulkin, AnnaSophia Robb, Mark Consuelos & more! Prior to HollywoodLife, Paige studied & majored in Photography at Parsons School of Design in NYC, graduating in 2014 with a BFA. For the past three years, Paige has produced a portrait studio for New York Comic Con. She has also shot backstage during NYFW for shows such as Oscar de la Renta, Alice + Olivia, Rebecca Minkoff, Christian Siriano & more. When Paige is not working, she is most likely stalking Kanye West on the internet, attending concerts or spending hours shopping at Homegoods.