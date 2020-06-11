Hollywood Life

Paige Kindlick

'Shadowhunters' star Isaiah Mustafa stops by HollywoodLife's NYC studio
'Shadowhunters' star Isaiah Mustafa stops by HollywoodLife's NYC studio Paige Kindlick
Photo Director

Paige Kindlick is the Photo Director at HollywoodLife.com’s New York offices.

Starting out interning as a photo editor in 2013, Paige now has been with the company for 6 years. She now manages the photo team, curates photography for articles, & produces exclusive photo shoots for the sites Portrait Series. She has photographed celebrities such as Ashley Graham, Gregg Sulkin, AnnaSophia Robb, Mark Consuelos & more! Prior to HollywoodLife, Paige studied & majored in Photography at Parsons School of Design in NYC, graduating in 2014 with a BFA. For the past three years, Paige has produced a portrait studio for New York Comic Con. She has also shot backstage during NYFW for shows such as Oscar de la Renta, Alice + Olivia, Rebecca Minkoff, Christian Siriano & more. When Paige is not working, she is most likely stalking Kanye West on the internet, attending concerts or spending hours shopping at Homegoods.

Aaron Carter For HollywoodLife
Alice + Olivia Backstage & Presentation Fall/Winter 2019
'The Act's AnnaSophia Robb stops by HollywoodLife's NYC studio.
'Pearson' star Bethany Joy Lenz stops by HollywoodLife's NYC portrait studio.
Models get ready backstage for Christian Siriano Fall 2019 show during NYFW
‘Dickinson' star Ella Hunt stops by HollywoodLife's NYC studio
'Sweetbitter' star Ella Purnell stops by HollywoodLife's NYC studio.
Models get ready backstage for Christian Siriano Fall 2019 show during NYFW
Backstage at Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2019
'Chambers' star Sarah Mezzanotte stops by HollywoodLife's NYC studio.
The cast of ‘Batwoman’ visits HollywoodLife’s 2019 NYCC Portrait Studio
Ping Hue, Devon Windsor, Nadine Leopold, Hannah Ferguson, Shanina Shaik, and Caroline Lowe of “Model Squad” stopped by HollywoodLife’s NYC photo studio.
The cast of ‘Riverdale’ visits HollywoodLife’s 2019 NYCC Portrait Studio
