See Pic
Hollywood Life

Kelly Dodd’s Daughter Jolie, 14, Looks So Grown Up While Celebrating Birthday At Versace Mansion — Pics

kelly dodd
Shutterstock
Kelly Dodd Showtime's 'Mayweather v McGregor' Pre-Event VIP Party, Arrivals, Las Vegas, USA - 26 Aug 2017
EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Dodd and her fiancé Rick Leventhal pack on the PDA as they head out for lunch in Laguna Beach. The happy couple were seen walking with their arms around each other as they left a restaurant in Laguna Beach. The happy couple were seen looking extremely happy even high fiving each other as they headed to their car. 11 Feb 2020 Pictured: Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA608203_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kelly Dodd attends the 2018 Napa Valley Film Festival, Festival Gala, held at CIA at Copia Festival Gala, Napa Valley Film Festival, USA - 10 Nov 2018
Kelly Dodd House of Sillage Holiday Boutique launch event, Los Angeles, USA - 01 Nov 2018 House of Sillage Holiday Boutique Launch Event - Arrivals View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Kelly Dodd’s daughter Jolie celebrated her 14th birthday in style! The family travelled to Florida, and dined at the Versace Mansion to mark the occasion.

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd‘s 14-year-old daughter Jolie Dodd is looking more grown up every day! The reality TV star’s mini-me celebrated her birthday in style while on vacation with her mom and her fianceRick Leventhal, 60, in Florida. “Celebrating Jolie and Inannas 14th birthday,” Kelly captioned a June 10 Instagram photo showing her daughter and a pal celebrating their big day at the Versace Mansion!

The family dined at the Villa Casa Casuarina, and enjoyed the fine fare including fish, lobster, pasta, and a special ice cream dessert for the girls’ birthday. Jolie wore her long brunette tresses straightened, and opted for a cute mauve mini dress and black converse. Kelly’s carousel post also featured a pic of her and Rick sitting at the table in matching white ensembles, drinking fruity cocktails.

View this post on Instagram

Celebrating Jolie and Inannas 14th birthday🎉

A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@kellyddodd) on

In clips posted to her Instagram Story, Kelly was seen thanking her server at the Versace Mansion, who wore a blue protective face mask. Her interstate trip comes amid much controversy over her lack of social distancing. “Kelly is going to keep doing Kelly when it comes to social distancing,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY back in May. “She doesn’t see anything wrong with what she’s doing and she’s unapologetically Kelly,” the insider also said.

Kelly Dodd
Kelly Dodd and her daughter Jolie. Image: ROMA / MEGA

While getting on an airplane certainly isn’t illegal, it’s definitely frowned upon, and isn’t the only thing Kelly has done lately that’s raised some eyebrows during the COVID-19 outbreak. The RHOC star has been outspoken about her feelings on the pandemic, going as far as to call it “God’s way of thinning the herd” on her social media accounts. She has since apologized for those comments, but feels she’s doing the best she can. “She loves Rick and loves Jolie and is trying to balance keeping everyone happy with this pandemic,” the source continued. “She’s going to do her best to go back and forth [from California to New York]. She’s not scared of getting the virus at all. It’s been hard to not see Jolie but she feels Jolie is older and happy at home with her mom who lives with them.”