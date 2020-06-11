Kelly Dodd’s daughter Jolie celebrated her 14th birthday in style! The family travelled to Florida, and dined at the Versace Mansion to mark the occasion.

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd‘s 14-year-old daughter Jolie Dodd is looking more grown up every day! The reality TV star’s mini-me celebrated her birthday in style while on vacation with her mom and her fiance, Rick Leventhal, 60, in Florida. “Celebrating Jolie and Inannas 14th birthday,” Kelly captioned a June 10 Instagram photo showing her daughter and a pal celebrating their big day at the Versace Mansion!

The family dined at the Villa Casa Casuarina, and enjoyed the fine fare including fish, lobster, pasta, and a special ice cream dessert for the girls’ birthday. Jolie wore her long brunette tresses straightened, and opted for a cute mauve mini dress and black converse. Kelly’s carousel post also featured a pic of her and Rick sitting at the table in matching white ensembles, drinking fruity cocktails.

In clips posted to her Instagram Story, Kelly was seen thanking her server at the Versace Mansion, who wore a blue protective face mask. Her interstate trip comes amid much controversy over her lack of social distancing. “Kelly is going to keep doing Kelly when it comes to social distancing,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY back in May. “She doesn’t see anything wrong with what she’s doing and she’s unapologetically Kelly,” the insider also said.

While getting on an airplane certainly isn’t illegal, it’s definitely frowned upon, and isn’t the only thing Kelly has done lately that’s raised some eyebrows during the COVID-19 outbreak. The RHOC star has been outspoken about her feelings on the pandemic, going as far as to call it “God’s way of thinning the herd” on her social media accounts. She has since apologized for those comments, but feels she’s doing the best she can. “She loves Rick and loves Jolie and is trying to balance keeping everyone happy with this pandemic,” the source continued. “She’s going to do her best to go back and forth [from California to New York]. She’s not scared of getting the virus at all. It’s been hard to not see Jolie but she feels Jolie is older and happy at home with her mom who lives with them.”