Ariana Grande’s got a lot more space to keep all of her favorite things. She just bought a nearly $14 million mansion on one of the Hollywood Hills’ most prized streets.

It seems Ariana Grande did some real estate shopping while California was under shelter at home orders. She’s now the proud owner of a $13.7 million mansion with all of the luxury amenities and A-lister like her could want. The 26-year-old singer‘s new home is on one of the famous “Bird Streets” in the Hollywood Hills, as the location and views from just above the Sunset Strip are some of the best in the city. Her new modern-style abode has over 10,000 square feet of space on the .35 acre lot built into a hillside. She’s also got hunky new neighbors, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Keanu Reeves!

The mansion features just 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, which for a 10,000 square foot home is on the low side. But her master bedroom suite takes up the entire top floor of the structure. It includes a massive, multi-area walk-in closet for Ari’s envious wardrobe, and several lounges for her to primp and get ready for events while in plenty of comfort.

The master bath’s huge glass shower allows for plenty of company, featuring two large raindrop shower heads across the marble walls from each other. It even includes a marble bench for seating that spans the space. Hopefully the “7 Rings” singer isn’t shy about bathing, as her tall, white oval bathtub sits in front of a floor to ceiling window overlooking a canyon…and her neighbors’ homes! She also has a dual vanities for plenty of glam-time in front of a giant mirror.

The large, metal front doors are literally inches away from the curb of her narrow street. They open into a long white hallway that leads to the airy, open floor plan. Her living room and dining room are separated by a decorative wall partition featuring a see-through linear fireplace. Most of the massive first floor opens up to the outside with disappearing glass walls. That allows for plenty of fresh air and incredible views that go all the way out to the Pacific Ocean.

The gourmet chef’s kitchen is ultra-modern, with striking custom tan wood panels covering everything except the silver Miele ovens and range. A black granite island sits in the middle, which includes a sleek brass faucet and sink. Next to it is a casual dining area surrounded by glass walls, which features views from the ocean to Beverly Hills.

As for self-care, the lower level of the home features a fitness studio, a cedar wellness center and a sauna. When Ariana wants to have some fun, she can gather her pals around to watch movies in her media lounge, or kick back at the large, lavish bar. The singer is able to store plenty of vino in the 300 plus bottle wine cellar.

While her new place isn’t huge when it comes to outdoor space, she does have a good-sized deck with a “L” shaped infinity pool around it that is on the south side of her main floor. There are also several patio areas just off her lower floor that are big enough for sofas and entertaining. Who needs a giant backyard when she has all of this amazing space to call home! For a look at Ari’s new place, you can click here for photos inside and outside the residence as it looked while being staged for sale.