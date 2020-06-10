‘RHOA’s NeNe Leakes Threatens To Expose More Bravo Stars’ Racist Actions After Stassi’s Firing

NeNe Leakes commented on a Bravo Instagram post announcing the firing of Stassi Schroeder and other cast members from ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ telling the network that she had ‘a few more questions’ about other stars’ racist actions.

NeNe Leakes seemingly threatened Bravo that she would reveal racist actions from stars of the network following the June 9 announcement that Bravo fired Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute from Vanderpump Rules after allegations of racism made by their co-star, Faith Stowers, surfaced. In the initial statement that Bravo shared to Instagram, the network revealed that “Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules.” NeNe, a member of the Bravo family by way of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, took to the comment section to share her concerns and frustrations.

“Well alrighty then! Now we have a few more questions to ask about in other areas where there’s a major difference,” the RHOA star, 52, commented, adding, “Should we talk privately or publicly?” NeNe’s comment comes after Vanderpump Rules star Faith Stowers shared her account of the racism Stassi and Kristen displayed, specifically an instance where the two white women falsely reported Faith, a Black woman, to the police in 2018 for a crime she didn’t commit.

“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people,” Faith shared during her Instagram Live chat with Floribama Shore star Candace Rice. “And [Stassi and Kristen] called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview.”

After the allegations surfaced, Stassi and Kristen publicly apologized to Faith via social media on June 7. “Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better,” Stassi shared to her social media. “I also want to address my former castmate, Faith Stowers. My emotions over something that happened between our friends outweighed my logic, and there is no excuse for that.”

News of Stassi and Kristen’s firing also comes after it was revealed that Stassi asked Bravo to never fire her from the reality TV show or Bravo. A February 2020 Instagram post of the star featured the caption, “Dear Bravo, please never fire me, because I love this sh*t so much.” Now, Stassi is without a job as her nuptials to Beau Clark in Italy draw nearer.