‘Teen Mom OG’s Cory Wharton Breaks His Silence After Taylor’s Fired From Show: ‘I’m Disappointed’

Cory Wharton was ‘saddened’ by MTV’s decision to fire Taylor Selfridge from ‘Teen Mom OG,’ after the show denounced her ‘past racist statements.’ He clarified if he too has ‘parted ways’ with the network.

Cory Wharton found himself in a tough spot: the network that gave him a television career, MTV, fired his girlfriend Taylor Selfridge over “past racist statements.” The Twitter account for Teen Mom OG broke the news on June 10, the morning after fans noticed that the couple’s At Home: Cory & Taylor’s Baby Special didn’t air. Cory didn’t take long to react to Taylor’s firing.

We pulled #TeenMomOG At Home: Cory & Taylor’s Baby Special from the schedule & ended our relationship with Taylor Selfridge in light of her past racist statements on social media. We strongly condem systemic racism and stand with those raising their voices against injustice. — #TeenMomOG (@TeenMom_OG) June 10, 2020

“One of my favorite athletes of all-time is Kobe Bryant and one of his favorite philosophies is ‘Control what you can control.’ What I can’t control, though, is the decisions that MTV as a company has made,” Cory wrote in a statement to Us Weekly, obtained on June 10. “To those of you that were ready to watch the special, I want to say thank you for your support. I have such an amazing community that supports me, my family and my daughters.”

Although Taylor is leaving the MTV family, Cory revealed that he won’t be following suit! “I have not parted ways with MTV. That needs to be understood. I’ve learned that burning bridges is never the solution,” Cory clarified in his statement. However, Cory got honest as he added, “Even though I have no ill-will against MTV, I am disappointed and saddened by their decision.”

That’s a wrap for this season of #TeenMomOG! 🎥 Join us next week as @CoryWharton & Taylor welcome their baby girl while in lockdown on ‘At Home: Cory & Taylor’s baby special’. pic.twitter.com/zRr4oEu9kz — #TeenMomOG (@TeenMom_OG) June 3, 2020

Cory still wants to show fans his family life with Taylor after welcoming their baby girl, Mila, on April 22 — just on a different screen. “As all of you know, narrative is a very powerful tool. I feel like the narrative that you want about me should be accurate. It should be true, and it should be from me. This is why I am putting all of my time, energy and effort into my YouTube channel, “The Wharton Family.” That’s where you’ll get an inside look at my family as we build our life together,” Cory continued. This is also where Cory will be uploading Mila’s birthing experience on June 17, although he clarified “it won’t be the special.”

Taylor’s 2012 tweets recently resurfaced, which said hurtful remarks like “We have to greet everyone at work but sometimes I won’t greet the Black people because they scare me,” and “My uncle is dating an Asian. Aunt Ping please make me sushi,” according to The Blast. Taylor previously addressed these tweets in an Aug. 2019 episode of Teen Mom OG, during which she confronted Cory’s ex Cheyenne Floyd, whom Cory shares his three-year-old daughter Ryder with.

“I don’t think that at the time, because I was younger, I don’t think I was thinking that it was anything negative. I thought, ‘Oh well, this is funny or something like that.’ But it’s not,” Taylor said on the show. “I’m 25 now, this happened a long time ago. I don’t feel like that at all. That’s my biggest mistake. I just had to grow up, honestly. And I had to experience other places. I was in one place for so long.”