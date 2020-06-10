Cute alert! Bradley Cooper stepped out in NYC with his daughter Lea, and she looked so grown up with her stunning, long blonde curls.

Bradley Cooper, 45, loves being a dad! The A Star Is Born actor stepped out with his adorable three-year-old daughter Lea on his hip — and she truly is his mini-me. The doting father was spotted with little Lea in New York City as he hailed a cab on June 9, and the pair look SO adorable. Lea wore a pink tank top with a light pink skirt, as her long blonde hair cascaded down her back in adorable curls. Her dad looked laid back in a white tee, blue pants and a backwards black cap.

He carried a tote bag and a reusable water bottle as he carried his little one, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, 34. A source told HollywoodLife back in March that the former couple are co-parenting like pros. “He’s the best dad, he’s so bonded with Lea and shares all the duties equally with Irina,” the source told

“There’s no ego involved, he puts his daughter’s needs first and fortunately Irina does the same, that’s why it works so well,” the insider continued. Despite Bradley and Irina’s surprising split in 2019 following their four year relationship, the pair have worked out a system that puts Lea’s needs first. “There are still challenges because he does have a very busy schedule and she’s back at work now so there are times they have to compromise, and they do,” the source added.

“He’s been making an effort to take projects that aren’t too far from New York so he can be there to share custody, he’s very committed. And so protective, if it were up to him he’d carry her everywhere. He’s totally devoted to Lea, it’s really sweet to see how much he loves being a dad.”

Although they aren’t frequently photographed, Bradley and Irina also reunited for a family lunch with Lea. The exes dined at Pier59 Studios, where the super model was shooting for lingerie giant Victoria’s Secret. The sighting came a year after the couple split in Jan. 2019, but they definitely seem like they’ve maintained a friendly relationship.