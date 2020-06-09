Bhad Bhabie’s Dad Hopes They Can Reconcile After She Completes Rehab: ‘I Love My Daughter’ 

Danielle Bregoli’s father, Ira Peskowitz is worried about his daughter and wants to be in her life, he tells HollywoodLife in a candid statement and interview — after the rapper recently entered a treatment facility for ‘personal issues.’

Danielle Bregoli, also known as Bhad Bhabie, entered a treatment facility for “some personal issues,” she revealed in a note on her official Instagram page on June 3. That same day, TMZ reported that the “I Got It” rapper, 17, is undergoing treatment for a number of issues including, childhood trauma and alleged substance abuse in the form of prescription pills. Now, Danielle’s father Ira Peskowitz wants to send a message of love and support to his daughter, who he says he hasn’t spoken to since 2016.

“When I read the news that my daughter entered a rehabilitation program for substance abuse and childhood trauma, I knew I had to speak up, but this is not about me,” Peskowitz told HollywoodLife, exclusively, in a lengthy statement. “Much has been said about me, but little of it by me. I think of Danielle all of the time. I was in her life for years, until I was driven from it. More than anything, I want to assure her that I am now doing everything that I can to support her in this current situation.” Danielle has not addressed or confirmed TMZ‘s report. HollywoodLife has reached out to a representative for Danielle for comment.

Peskowitz had been embroiled in legal battles for years with Danielle’s mother, Barbara Bregoli over their daughter. Eventually, he had his name removed from Danielle’s legal birth certificate after he kept getting blocked from seeing her, which meant giving up his rights as her father. — A decision that wasn’t easy, but he felt he had to protect his family. Peskowitz is married to his wife Stephanie and they share two sons together.

(Photo credit: REX/Shutterstock)

“The world may see a young woman who seems tough on the outside, but her father sees a frightened child inside who entered a world without the tools she needed and faced challenges she was unprepared to confront,” he continued in his statement to HollywoodLife. “She recently spoke of her hardships during one of her Instagram Lives, and I was deeply hurt by her desperate need for a dad.”

Peskowitz went on to explain that he wants nothing more than to reconcile with his daughter. “I want our joint nightmare to end. I love my daughter and contrary to what she believes, I want nothing from her but to reestablish the relationship we both need to heal,” he said, explaining, “I hope and pray that the program she is attending will help her find the serenity she deserves and empower her to achieve her goals. She deserves to be a secure and emotionally sound, beautiful young girl. Danielle deserves a chance to be respected for the good inside her.”

He concluded with a direct message to his daughter: “Danielle, I want to help you in whatever way you need me as your father. I know that you have a long and full life ahead of you, and you can be anything that you want to be. When you are ready to speak with your father, I am willing and able to be there for you,” he said. “I hope you will let me be a part of regaining your life, and being your dad again. I am here for you now and forever.”

Peskowitz added that he has a bedroom at his home waiting for Danielle when and if she is ready to see him. He said the last time he came face-to-face with his daughter was in court in 2017.