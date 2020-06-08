‘Friends & Family Hustle’ Preview: Deyjah Admits T.I. Revealing He Took Her To Gyno Was ‘Traumatizing’

In a preview for next week’s ‘Friends & Family Hustle,’ T.I.’s daughter, Deyjah, gets emotional after finding out her dad talked about her gynecologist appointments in an interview.

Hymengate is here on T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle! After the show’s June 8 episode, a preview for the next installment aired. The clip featured Tameka “Tiny” Harris finding out that her husband, T.I., had spoken about taking his 18-year-old daughter, Deyjah Harris, to her gynecologist’s appointments in order to “check her hymen” and make sure she hasn’t been sexually active.

The controversial interview took place in Nov. 2019, and now, viewers will get to see how the family handled it behind the scenes. Naturally, Deyjah was absolutely mortified to hear the comments that her dad had made. “Things are completely awkward between me and my dad,” she admitted in a confessional. Then, in a conversation with some friends, she added, “The situation is just a little traumatizing for me.” She also said she just “didn’t want to be around” her dad at the time.

At the end of the preview, Deyjah was in tears as she sat for another confessional. “I’m ready to go home now,” she said, as she wiped tears from her eyes. Meanwhile, Tip could be seen in another conversation, where he insisted, “What I’m never going to do is apologize for being me.” We’ll have to see how this plays out for the father/daughter duo when the next episode of Friends & Family Hustle airs on June 15 at 9:00 p.m. on VH1!

T.I.’s infamous “hymengate” interview took place on the Ladies Like Us podcast back in November. “Not only have we had the conversation, we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen,” T.I. said. “[The doctor] comes in and says, “Well, I just want you to know that there are other ways besides sex that the hymen can be broken, like bike riding, athletics, horseback riding and other forms of athletic physical activity.” So I say, “Look, doc, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bike, she don’t play no sports. Just check the hymen please and give me back my results expeditiously.”” He received major backlash for his admission that he didn’t award his teenage daughter privacy at her gynecologist appointments.

Three weeks later, T.I. appeared on Red Table Talk and further clarified his comments. During this interview, he insisted that he was joking, and claimed that he never actually went in the room with Deyjah. “It was a conversation I was having in a very joking matter,” he said. “I began to embellish and exaggerate, and I think people took it too literally. I never said I was in any exam room. Never said it was done in present day [when she was] an 18-year-old. Never said that [Deyjah’s mother] wasn’t present. She was there every time.”