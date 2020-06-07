Michael B. Jordan Calls Out Hollywood To Hire More Black People At L.A. Protest

Michael B. Jordan showed up to a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles on June 6 and gave a passionate speech about police brutality and social injustice in Hollywood and beyond.

Michael B. Jordan, 33, made an appearance at an L.A. area Black Lives Matter protest on June 6 and insisted Hollywood must “commit to black hiring” in a memorable speech. The actor showed up to the protest, which was organized by the Big 4 agencies in Century City, and called out Tinseltown by encouraging them to put their words into action and get more African Americans jobs. He was surrounded by other protesters when he spoke about the important issue.

Actor Michael B Jordan speaks to protestors “Where is the challenge to commit to Black hiring? Black content lead by Black executives, Black consultants.”

“You committed to a 50/50 gender parity in 2020,” he said in the speech. “Where is the challenge to commit to black hiring? Black content led by black executives, black consultants. Are you policing our storytelling as well? Let us bring our darkness to the light.”

Michael, who played an African American man killed by a police officer in the 2013 film Fruitvale Station, also spoke out against police brutality and social injustice in his speech. The protest he attended was only one of more than a dozen in the L.A. area on Saturday as thousands of people took to the streets to end racism after the tragic death of George Floyd, who died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on his neck for almost nine minutes during an arrest on May 25.

In addition to Michael, many other celebrities joined protests, which have been going on for two weeks straight, over the weekend. Billie Eilish, 18, took to Twitter to share a photo of herself walking in the street while holding a sign that read, “STOP KILLING BLACK PEOPLE” and Madonna, 61, was spotted marching among protesters on crutches in London.

Photos and videos of the impressive Black Lives Matter protests made their way across social media as they took place and some of the crowds were some of the largest in protest history. In an aerial view of the protest in Philadelphia, PA, thousands could be seen filling the street with no spaces as they walked in support of racial justice and in San Francisco, CA, the famous Golden Gate Bridge was so full of protesters that cars were not allowed through.