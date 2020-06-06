Lil Nas X Claps Back At Tucker Carlson After He Claims Rapper’s ‘Inciting Riots’ By Donating To Bail Funds

Lil Nas X reposted a news video of Tucker Carlson discussing his and other celebrities’ donations to bail George Floyd protesters out of jail and claims the anchor ‘lied to millions people’ when he said they were helping to stir up more riots.

Lil Nas X, 21, is calling out FOX News presenter Tucker Carlson, 51, for a segment he did on celebrities donating money to bail out protesters who were arrested after marching to stop racial injustice in the midst of George Floyd‘s tragic death. The rapper claims Carlson “lied to millions of people” when he said that the donations, which were also made by Chrissy Teigen, Steve Carell, Janelle Monae, and many more, are being given to incite riots. He reposted a video of the news report by Carlson when he tweeted the claim.

this man just lied and told millions of people on national television that i was inciting riots. you can’t make this up. https://t.co/RVbs6oPx9w — nope (@LilNasX) June 6, 2020

“this man just lied and told millions of people on national television that i was inciting riots. you can’t make this up,” Lil Nas X’s tweet read.

In the clip, Carlson can be seen showing a list of celebrities’ names along with their photos as he talks about their donations to bail out protesters. “It isn’t just major corporations that are fueling all of this, celebrities are too, by paying to get violent rioters out of jail,” he says before naming specific celebrities, including Lil Nas X, and the places their funds are going. “Rapper Lil Nas X urged his 4.7 million Twitter followers to donate to bail groups in Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia and elsewhere, imagine if he had used those followers instead to help small businesses destroyed by the riots,” he said.

not tryna be announcing but what if we posted donation and petitions links on instagram all at the same time instead of pitch black images. — nope (@LilNasX) June 2, 2020

Days before Carlson’s news segment about the donations aired, Lil Nas X took to Twitter to encourage his followers to donate to various organizations that were helping the Black Lives Matter movement in different ways, including bailing out protesters that were arrested around the country. “not tryna be announcing but what if we posted donation and petition links on instagram all at the same time instead of pitch black images,” he wrote referring to “Blackout Tuesday”, which had people on social media show their support for Black Lives Matter by posting black photos, in a tweet on June 2.

Other celebs like Michael Jordan, have donated to the Black Lives Matter cause and made their donation amounts public. Michael promised to donate $10 million over the next 10 years to “protect and improve the lives of black people through actions dedicated towards racial equality, social justice and education.” Kanye West also donated $2 million to the cause, which included helping with black-owned companies in his home city of Chicago.