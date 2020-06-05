‘Family Crisis’ Preview: Jennifer & Sugar Bear Tell Pumpkin They’ve Filed For Full Custody Of Alana

Jennifer and Sugar Bear drop some bombshell news on Pumpkin in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of ‘Mama June: Family Crisis.’ They want full custody of Honey Boo Boo!

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon is expecting a visit from Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson and Jennifer Lamb in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the June 5 episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, and she’s not looking forward to it. When Jennifer and Sugar Bear arrive at the hotel, they want to talk to Pumpkin and Josh Efird privately. Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson takes little Ella away for some playtime. “We got concerns about ya’ll livin’ in a motel and why,” Sugar Bear says to Pumpkin and Josh.

“Because Mama [June] put us in an unsafe situation, so we didn’t want to go back to our apartment,” Pumpkin replies. “Me being a responsible adult, Alana and Ella didn’t need to be put in that situation so we moved to a hotel where there’s security cameras and everything else.” Jennifer is pissed that Pumpkin took Alana to California without telling anyone. When she tries to call, no one ever answers.

Josh cuts in to give his two-cents about the situation. “June’s a piece of sh*t and can’t do what she’s supposed to do for her child, so me and Pumpkin take on full responsibility,” Josh says. “She’s fed, she’s clothed. I make sure she has everything for school. Our biggest thing is she’s not opening up and telling anybody anything because of this and then her mama and then everything else she’s got going on.”

Jennifer admits that Josh and Pumpkin are doing a “perfect job” considering the circumstances. But she brings up one thing that Alana is missing in her life — her dad. “I would like to be there to help,” Sugar Bear says. He wants to spend more time with his daughter.

That’s when Jennifer decides to drop the mother of all bombshells on Pumpkin and Josh. “And with that being said, we have filed for full custody of Alana,” Jennifer tells Pumpkin and Josh as she slams the custody papers down on the table. Mama June: Family Crisis airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.