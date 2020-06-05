Cody Simpson & Miley Cyrus Work Up A Sweat Together While Hiking With Their Dog In LA

Cody Simpson & Miley Cyrus put their enviable figures on display during a sunny outing in Los Angeles!

Cody Simpson, 23, and girlfriend Miley Cyrus, 27, clearly haven’t wasted a minute when it comes to keeping their bods in tiptop shape during quarantine. The attractive duo were seen on a hike together with their adorable dog in La La Land on Thursday, June 4, where the Australian hunk showed off his chiseled body in just a pair of shorts. Miley, on the other hand, looked as fit as can be in her sports bra and short shorts combo as they enjoyed some fun in the sun. They also sported different kinds of face masks with the “We Can’t Stop” singer adding a grey hat as an accessory.

If there is one couple that has kept fans entertained during self-isolation it is Cody and Miley. The twosome, who started dating late last year after her splits from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, 30, and brief fling Kaitlynn Carter, 31, have been lighting up social media with their photos and videos that range from hilarious to sexy and everything in between.

Cody may be appearing on RuPaul’s Drag Race in the future as a contestant, not a judge, as he dressed up as his drag persona Rebecca for his new video “Captain’s Dance With The Devil“. He looked darn good as the clip went on where Cody eventually worked it in a pair of fishnet stockings, bold rep lips, matching acrylic nails, a velvet dress and glitzy jewels.

The two also snuggled up for a cute game of “Never Have I Ever” in early May where they were asked a very serious question: Never have I ever used someone’s toothbrush without them knowing. Neither of them answered it but it appeared as if the pop icon may have swiped his toothbrush once or twice without telling him!

Oh, and Cody may have made himself even hotter (is that even possible?) when he traded in his iconic blonde locks for a shaved head kind of look. Here’s hoping we get some more magical moments from these two as their romance continues to blossom!