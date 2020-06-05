Angelina Jolie Fights For ‘Racial Equality & Social Justice’ With $200K Donation To NAACP Legal Defense Fund

Angelina Jolie made a sizable donation to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, sharing in a statement, ‘discrimination and impunity cannot be tolerated.’

Angelina Jolie made a $200 thousand donation to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund amid ongoing peaceful protests and calls to action from the Black Lives Matter movement, according to ET. The actress, who celebrated her 45th birthday on Thursday, June 4, made the donation in an effort for millions to understand the deep-seated history of racial injustice in the United States. Upon making her donation, the Changeling actress shared a powerful statement with the outlet.

“Rights don’t belong to any one group to give to another. Discrimination and impunity cannot be tolerated, explained away or justified. I hope we can come together as Americans to address the deep structural wrongs in our society,” the actress shared. “I stand with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund in their fight for racial equality, social justice, and their call for urgent legislative reform.”

The Oscar-winner has a history of using her platform to benefit organizations and causes seeking equality and benefiting marginalized communities. For decades, the actress has worked to protect the rights of refugees, using her platform to highlight their struggles and lack of outlets for aid. She has also served as the Special Envoy for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Angelina’s sizable donation to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund comes after the May 25 death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was pinned down to the Minneapolis, MN pavement by former Officer Derek Chauvin. In the days following the release of footage from the incident, millions gathered across the nation to march in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, calling for action after George, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery‘s deaths.

Across the globe, stars like Keke Palmer, Harry Styles, John Boyega, Ariana Grande and more have marched in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. While some stars, like Riverdale‘s Cole Sprouse, have been arrested for protesting, they’ve used the opportunity to keep the focus on the Black Lives Matter movement. As marches and peaceful protests continue, HollywoodLife encourages its readers to seek out resources to become a part of the solution in the fight against police brutality and systemic racism.