Jake Paul Marches For Black Lives Matter After Accusations Of Looting At Protest

Jake Paul joined hundreds of protesters marching in West Hollywood on June 3. The YouTuber handed out waters to the public and held a sign encouraging others to donate and vote — just days after he was criticized for filming looters at an Arizona mall.

Jake Paul wants change, which is why he marched in a Black Lives Matter protest in West Hollywood on Wednesday. The 23-year-old YouTube personality, who denied looting at shopping mall in Arizona last week, marched as he held a sign that read, “DONATE PROTEST VOTE It’s time 4 change.” Jake wore a protective mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic as he passed around waters to fellow protesters.

Jake Paul handing waters to protesters in West Hollywood, CA on June 3, 2020. (Photo credit: Jvshvisions / BACKGRID)

The content creator wore a black hat and tinted sunglasses to protest against police violence against the black community following the tragic death of George Floyd, 46, on May 25. Floyd, an unarmed black man, died after being restrained by former disgraced cop Derek Chauvin during an arrest in Minneapolis. Video footage from the arrest shows Chauvin with his knee pinned down on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes before he died.

Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd on May 29. His charged was increased to second-degree murder as of June 3, when the three other officers involved in Floyd’s arrest were charged with aiding and abetting murder. Chauvin is currently being held at Minnesota’s only level five maximum-security prison, Oak Park Heights Prison, near the city of Stillwater.

Jake Paul protesting in West Hollywood, CA on June 3, 2020. (Photo credit: Jvshvisions / BACKGRID)

Jake, who’s been vocal about his support for Floyd and his disapproval of police brutality, faced backlash at the end of May after he was filmed at Fashion Square in Scottsdale, Arizona where protesters were looting at the time. He took to social media to deny accusations that he was involved in the looting, and said he was simply there to film content.