Beyonce Urges Fans To ‘Remain Aligned & Focused’ Following George Floyd’s Death — See Message

Beyonce delivered another empowering message to her millions of followers in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Beyonce, 38, posted a captionless Instagram photo on Wednesday, June 3, that included a ton of powerful words in relation to what has transpired across the planet since George Floyd died. “The world came together for George Floyd. We know there is a long road ahead,” she wrote above a protest photo that happened in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he passed. “Let’s remain aligned and focused in our call for real justice.” The “Crazy In Love” singer broke her silence days earlier about the manner in a heartfelt IG video where she demanded justice for him and many others who have had to go through something similar.

“We need justice for George Floyd,” she began. “We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We’re broken and we’re disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain. I’m not only speaking to people of color. If you’re white, black, brown, or anything in between, I’m sure you feel hopeless by the racism going on in America right now.”

“No more senseless killings of human beings. No more seeing people of color as less than human,” she continued. “We can no longer look away. George is all of our family in humanity. He’s family because he’s a fellow American. There have been too many times that we’ve seen these violent killings and no consequences. Yes, someone has been charged but justice is far from being achieved.”

Beyonce posted that video before the other 3 officers along with Derek Chauvin (Thomas Lane, J.A. King, Tou Thao) were charged in the murder of George. Thomas, J.A. and Tou have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Derek, the officer who was seen kneeling on George’s neck for almost 10 minutes, has now been hit with an additional charge of second degree murder in his passing. The felony charge includes a sentence of up to 40 years in prison, according to the amended complaint obtained by HollywoodLife.