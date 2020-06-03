Tiffany Trump Fans Urge Her To ‘Talk To Your Dad’ As She Supports Blackout Tuesday

It might be time for Tiffany Trump to disable comments. After Donald Trump’s daughter demanded justice for George Floyd’s death, she got dragged by fans on BOTH sides of the political aisle.

Tiffany Trump can’t win. The 26-year-old daughter of President Donald Trump tried to peacefully take part in the Blackout Tuesday social media demonstration on June 2. She uploaded a black square to her Instagram and captioned it with a Helen Keller quote. “‘Alone we can achieve so little; together we can achieve so much.'” She also included the hashtags #justiceforgeorgefloyd and #blackoutTuesday. And that’s when the comments started, with some blasting Tiffany for her father’s policies. “Hey Tiffany, have you tried to talk to your father about the racist and dangerous words he’s been using throughout his presidency? That seems like a great place to start,” commented one person

“Ha! This is rich. Did you see what your father did to peaceful protesters in DC last night so he could pose with a holy book he has clearly never opened?” asked another, referencing how police officers National Guard units used tear glass and flash-bang grenades on demonstrators in Lafayette Square on June 1, per The New York Times. This violent action cleared a path for Trump, just could pose with a bible outside of St. John’s church.

Others also criticized Tiffany’s choice of quotes. “AT THE VERY LEAST QUOTE SOMEONE WHO IS BLACK ITS LIKE THE BARE MINIMUM.” “Fitting that you used a Helen Keller quote here, as you and your family continue to be blind and deaf to what’s really going on.”

The criticism wasn’t coming just from the left. “Not u too!!?? Sheeple, all lives matter!!” wrote one, and many others repeated that “All Lives Matter” slogan. “Shame on you.” “You drank the koolaid, Tiff?” added another. “Shameful.” “Unfollowing.” “Are you kidding me? Tiffany, you have a lot of growing up to do.”

However, if there’s a silver lining to this, it’s that people were commending Tiffany for taking a stand. “You have a big heart.” “Thank you for saying that. I respect you had the courage to post it.” “Wow, it looks like there might be one Trump that actually gives a crap about mankind?”

It seems unreasonable (and slightly futile) to ask Tiffany to talk sense into her father. For years, it’s been rumored that Donald is not at close as he is with Tiffany (his only daughter with ex-wife Marla Maples) as he is with the rest of his children. In 2019, Trump’s personal assistant, Madeleine Westerhout, was fired after she reportedly joked that he “couldn’t pick Tiffany out of a crowd” and that he didn’t like being in pictures with Tiffany because he perceived her as overweight.

However, Donald does seem receptive to Tiffany’s advice when it appears to back up his own opinions. In March, Donald retweeted an infographic from Tiffany, one that claimed people should self-isolate by staying home 8 days instead of the 15 days recommended by the CDC and WHO. Tiffany, to note, is not a medical professional. She has a law degree, graduating from the Georgetown Law School in May.