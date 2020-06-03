Snapchat Accuses Trump Of ‘Inciting Violence’ 1 Week After Twitter Hides Threatening Tweets

President Donald Trump’s Snapchat account will no longer be promoted on the Discover page, the social media company revealed in a statement. They believe that the president is ‘inciting violence’ offline, and they won’t support it.

Snap, the company that runs Snapchat, revealed on June 3 that they will no longer be promoting President Donald Trump‘s account on the Discover page for news and stories. The social media giant said in a statement to Axios that the demotion is due to Trump’s “violent” comments offline and on Twitter about the George Floyd protests and protestors. “We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion on Discover,” a Snapchat spokesperson told the outlet. “Racial violence and injustice have no place in our society and we stand together with all who seek peace, love, equality, and justice in America.”

This doesn’t mean that Snapchat is deleting the president’s account. His content will still be fully accessible to the public, so his followers and those searching for his account can still see it. Ceasing to promote Trump is part of a larger effort by Snapchat, CEO Evan Spiegel said in a May 31 memo: “Our Discover content platform is a curated platform, where we decide what we promote. We have spoken time and again about working hard to make a positive impact, and we will walk the talk with the content we promote on Snapchat.”

Spiegel added in his memo that Snapchat “may continue to allow divisive people to maintain an account on Snapchat, as long as the content that is published on Snapchat is consistent with our community guidelines, but we will not promote that account or content in any way.”

Snapchat’s action comes five days after Twitter flagged one of the president’s tweets for “glorifying violence.” Trump had called for protestors in Minneapolis to be shot, and threatened to send in the National Guard to deal with the “thugs.” Twitter didn’t take down the tweets, citing “public interest,” but hid them behind a warning label. The president tweeted on May 30 that he would send “vicious dogs” and “ominous weapons” to attack demonstrators protesting in all 50 states following the death of Floyd, a black man who was killed after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nine minutes.

Days earlier, he was enraged and vowed to shut down the platform for fact-checking two of his erroneous tweets about mail-in voting. Trump cried after Twitter flagged him that his First Amendment rights were being violated and signed an executive order aiming to shut down social media that engages in “censoring” or “political conduct.” As constitutional law expert and Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe told us EXCLUSIVELY at the time — that’s not possible. Twitter is a private company, and the president has no authority over it, or any other social platforms.