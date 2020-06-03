Oprah Then & Now: From Her Talk Show Days, To Her Acting Credits, Philanthropy & Beyond  

Oprah has been a pillar of style and strength in Hollywood since the ’80s! Her talk show successfully ran on national television for 25 years, before she moved onto business, film and philanthropic efforts. Take a look at her evolution through the years!

When you go by a singular name in Hollywood, you know you’ve made it. Yes, we’re talking about Oprah Winfrey — one of the most influential people in the world. The veteran host, actress, producer, media executive and philanthropist has carved a path many could only dream of, which makes her so special. In our attached gallery, we’ve rounded up a collection of photos from prominent moments in Oprah’s illustrious career. — Take a look!

Oprah in 1993. (Photo credit: Shutterstock)

Oprah got her start in local news at the age of 19 when she became the youngest news anchor and the first black female news anchor at Nashville’s WLAC-TV. She later worked in local news in Baltimore, before she relocated to Chicago to host WLS-TV’s half-hour morning talk show, AM Chicago. Once she took over, the ratings soared and Oprah became a talk show phenomenon.

Younger generations may not know the success Oprah garnered as a talk show host from 1986-2011. The Oprah Winfrey Show, which was the highest-rated television program of its kind in history, ran on nationally syndicated television for 25 years. In a field dominated by white males, Oprah dethroned all of her competitors with stellar ratings. The show, which featured celebrity interviews covered topics such as health, politics, spirituality and more lifestyle interests.

Oprah Winfrey at the Los Angeles, CA premiere of ‘David Makes Man’ TV show on August 6, 2019. (Photo credit: Shutterstock)

Through the years, Oprah’s success has only flourished and impacted the lives of others through her businesses and philanthropic work. In 2015, Oprah purchased a minority stake in Weight Watchers and she’s been the face of the company ever since, along with other stars including, Kate Hudson.

She’s given hundreds, if not thousands of scholarships to Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on top of her countless contributions to television and film. As a result, Oprah was the recipient of the first Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at the 2002 Emmy Awards for her services to television and film. In 2013, she donated $12 million to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. And, that same year, President Barack Obama awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Oprah has starred in films including, The Color Purple (1985), The Butler (2013), Selma (2014), and many more. She currently stars as herself in numerous shows about spirituality, self-help and more topics on her OWN network.

