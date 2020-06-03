Meghan McCain Gets Called Out By Her Neighbor After Saying Her NYC Neighborhood Was Looted

After Meghan McCain claimed that her NYC neighborhood looked like a ‘war zone’ after looting, a resident of her building said it was untouched. ‘The View’ panelist then admitted she was staying somewhere else.

There’s nothing wrong with wanting to shelter in place somewhere other than New York City following the vandalism and looting by some outside factions after peaceful George Floyd racial justice protests. But in Meghan McCain‘s case, it appears she wanted to seem like she was hunkered down in Manhattan, while actually staying someplace else. She claimed that her neighborhood looked like a “war zone,” until a resident of her own building publicly called out The View co-host, saying that their area appeared “just fine” outside.

1. I am six months pregnant – a gossip organization is about to run a story of where me and my family are currently. I sent a tweet yesterday based on the news I saw happening in midtown we all have been watching all over different media platforms… — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 3, 2020

Meghan, we live in the same building, and I just walked outside. It’s fine. https://t.co/ZvwNrjL6P7 — Kristen Bartlett (@kristencheeks) June 2, 2020

Meghan is The View‘s conservative voice and she used her Twitter message about destruction to blast New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo — both Democrats — over their handling of the civil unrest in the NYC area. On June 2 she tweeted, “My neighborhood in Manhattan is eviscerated and looks like a war zone. DeBlasio and Cuomo are an utter disgrace. This is not America. Our leaders have abandoned us and continue to let great American cities burn to the ground and be destroyed. I never could have fathomed this.”

However, her neighbor Kristen Bartlett pointed out that she saw none of the destruction Meghan described. Kristen — who is the co-head writer on TBS’ Full Frontal with Samantha Bee — retweeted Meghan’s message about the chaos and devastation and wrote, “Meghan, we live in the same building, and I just walked outside. It’s fine.”

After Kristen’s tweet that she and Meghan seemed to not be living in the same place via their completely opposing observations of what their neighborhood looked like, pregnant Meghan, 35, admitted she might be somewhere else. In a June 3 tweet, she said her previous Twitter message about her neighborhood was based on things she saw either on TV or social media.

“I am six months pregnant – a gossip organization is about to run a story of where me and my family are currently. I sent a tweet yesterday based on the news I saw happening in midtown we all have been watching all over different media platforms,” she wrote. She then followed it up with a second tweet saying, “I support the peaceful protests, their movement but am absolutely heartbroken about the destruction in the city I have loved since I moved to when I was 18. It is important to have your voice heard and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy.”