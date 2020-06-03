Drake, Kevin Hart & More Stars Cheer For New Charges Given To Officers Involved In George Floyd’s Death: ‘Amazing’

Drake took to Instagram to demand ‘justice’ for George Floyd. Meanwhile, Kevin Hart dubbed the charges ‘a step in the right direction,’ but reminded his followers there’s a long road ahead.

Drake, 33, is applauding the charges made against officers Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao for their involvement in the death of 46-year-old George Floyd. Sharing an image of a CNN headline reading, “3 other officers charged with aiding and abetting 2nd degree murder,” the Toronto, Canada native added five exclamation marks over the image shared to his Instagram story on Wednesday, June 3. Just hours before the charges, Drake was hopeful for “harsh justice” against the fired Minneapolis police officers.

“The decision on the other officers will be announced this afternoon and it BETTER reflect the cries and outrage of the people,” the rapper began his emotionally charged message. “This is an opportunity for those in power who are used to protecting each other to show the nation they are being heard…pivotal moment in history is upon us and I am praying for harsh JUSTICE…can’t I’m not nervous though,” he added to his Instagram story.

Drake has been actively posting about George’s tragic death, sharing an affirmation on May 30 and writing, “Rest in heaven George Floyd.” The star also shared a black tile to his Instagram feed on June 3 in support of #BlackOutTuesday. “Side by side,” Drake added to his caption, showing solidarity with the millions of others participating in the powerful cause.

Kevin Hart, 40, also praised the charges against the three officers. “This is an amazing display of justice….This is a step in the right direction,” he wrote on June 3, including an image of the four fired officers surrounding George Floyd, who remained on the ground. “We still have a lot of work to do tho….Our voices are strong when we use them together. Let’s continue to push & fight to end racism people….our world will be a much better world without hate in it. Let’s remove it damn it. Enough is enough,” he added.

Miley Cyrus, 27, also took to social media with a powerful statement. “There is a lot of work to be done to end systemic racism and white supremacy in our country, and I personally still have so much to learn and to support,” she shared to her Instagram story on June 3, including an image of herself at a protest. “Today, the charge against the officers were charged too. We can’t stop righting for justice,” she urged in her post.

In the days since the death of George Floyd, Derek Chauvin — who could be seen in the horrifying video with his knee on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds as he said “I can’t breathe” — was arrested with charges upgraded to 3rd-degree murder. The three others — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — were charged with aiding and abetting on June 3. All four officers were fired immediately after the incident, which took place on May 25.