‘Friends & Family Hustle’ Preview: LeToya Luckett Cries & Admits She Feels ‘Abandoned’ By Tommi

LeToya Luckett and husband Tommi are trying to work out their marriage problems in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.’ LeToya breaks down in tears over things Tommi has said.

LeToya Luckett and husband Tommicus “Tommi” Walker head to a marriage counseling session to talk about their issues in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the June 1 episode of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle. “I really want to make things right between my wife and I,” Tommi tells the counselors. He reveals that they had a “major setback” on the way to the airport recently, and “some words were said.”

Tommi flat-out ignored her when he got out of the car and walked into the airport. LeToya told him goodbye, and he didn’t say anything back. Tommi admits he “left very upset.”

The counselor advises Tommi to turn towards LeToya and “immerse yourself” in her world. LeToya cries and makes some startling confessions. “You started to express yourself in a way that was very unkind,” LeToya says. “You said things that were very hurtful. It made me feel abandoned and really never given a real reason why.” Tommi replies, “Oh, that’s heavy.”

LeToya and Tommi have been married since 2017, and they have faced their fair share of problems over the course of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle. Earlier in the season, LeToya and Tommi did not see eye-to-eye about the state of their relationship. “I’m still in the honeymoon phase,” Tommi said. LeToya replied that the “honeymoon phase is done” for them. For Tommi, the honeymoon phase is “just beginning.”

Even though LeToya and Tommi are working through their issues on the show right now, they recently shared some exciting news in the present day. LeToya announced she was pregnant with her second child in March 2020. LeToya and Tommi already have a daughter named Gianna, who was born in Jan. 2019. T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle currently airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on VH1.