Watch
Hollywood Life

Mariah Carey Belts Out Her 1990 Track About ‘Regulated Bigotry’ After George Floyd’s Death

A person walks past a graffito showing late George Floyd, in Berlin, Germany, 30 May 2020. A bystander's video posted online on 25 May, appeared to show George Floyd, 46, pleading with arresting officers that he couldn't breathe as an officer knelt on his neck in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The unarmed black man later died in police custody. A series of demonstrations throughout the German capital, calling for ending of the social and economical restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The events are organised by groups of various motives, right wing activists, conspiracy theory believers and more, several counter demonstrations by left leaning organisations were also taking place. Anti-restrictions protests and counter demos in Berlin, Germany - 30 May 2020
This photo provided by the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office shows former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was arrested, in the Memorial Day death of George Floyd. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after a shocking video of him kneeling for nearly nine minutes on the neck of Floyd, a black man, set off a wave of protests across the country Minneapolis Police Death - 29 May 2020
Protesters during a "Black Lives Matter" protest in Brooklyn in New York City in the United States in outrage after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died after being arrested by a police officer in Minneapolis who pinned him to the floor with his knee. Demonstrations are taking place in the United States after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25, 2020. In the New York act some protesters were arrested and some policemen were injured. Black Lives Matter protest, New York, USA - 29 May 2020
Protesters march peacefully thru downtown Minneapolis response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota USA, 29 May 2020. Floyd's life was cut short after a Minneapolis police officer pinned Floyd's neck to the street for several minutes earlier in the week. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced murder and manslaughter charges against the Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd Friday afternoon. Minneapolis Police Abuse Protest, USA - 29 May 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Mariah Carey has spoken out after the tragic death of George Floyd, performing one of her oldest songs: ‘There’s Got To Be A Way’.

Pop superstar Mariah Carey is among the celebs speaking out in the wake of George Floyd‘s death. In a new Instagram video, the singer demanded justice for George and all other victims of racism, as she performed an acapella version of her 1990 hit “There’s Got To Be A Way”. “I wrote this song for my first album. Still looking for answers today. We have to make a change. We can’t be silent. #BlackLivesMatter,” the 50-year-old began in her May 30 post.

Mariah said she was astonished that in the three decades since the track was released, there were still no answers as to why such bigotry existed. “Text ‘FLOYD’ to 55156 to demand #JusticeForFloyd,” she concluded, before singing the lyrics: “I don’t understand how there can be regulated bigotry. There’s got to be a way to connect this world today.”

The pop princess wore a scooped neck black tee, as she pulled her bronde tresses back into a tight ponytail. The singer was totally glowing as she kept her makeup light, and allowed her natural beauty to shine through. It’s hard to believe that when she first released the song at the age of 20, she was criticized for it being too political.

Kim Kardashian has also spoken out after George’s tragic passing. The 39-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram on May 30 to express how “angry” and “exhausted” she was after a video surfaced of the unarmed black man being pinned to the ground by fired police officer Derek Chauvin. “For years, with every horrific murder of an innocent black man, woman, or child, I have always tried to find the right words to express my condolences and outrage,” she wrote.

The fashion mogul went on to say, “Even though I will never know the pain and suffering they have endured, or what it feels like to try to survive in a world plagued by systemic racism, I know I can use my own voice to help amplify those voices that have been muffled for too long.”