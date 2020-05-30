Mariah Carey Belts Out Her 1990 Track About ‘Regulated Bigotry’ After George Floyd’s Death

Mariah Carey has spoken out after the tragic death of George Floyd, performing one of her oldest songs: ‘There’s Got To Be A Way’.

Pop superstar Mariah Carey is among the celebs speaking out in the wake of George Floyd‘s death. In a new Instagram video, the singer demanded justice for George and all other victims of racism, as she performed an acapella version of her 1990 hit “There’s Got To Be A Way”. “I wrote this song for my first album. Still looking for answers today. We have to make a change. We can’t be silent. #BlackLivesMatter,” the 50-year-old began in her May 30 post.

Mariah said she was astonished that in the three decades since the track was released, there were still no answers as to why such bigotry existed. “Text ‘FLOYD’ to 55156 to demand #JusticeForFloyd,” she concluded, before singing the lyrics: “I don’t understand how there can be regulated bigotry. There’s got to be a way to connect this world today.”

The pop princess wore a scooped neck black tee, as she pulled her bronde tresses back into a tight ponytail. The singer was totally glowing as she kept her makeup light, and allowed her natural beauty to shine through. It’s hard to believe that when she first released the song at the age of 20, she was criticized for it being too political.

Kim Kardashian has also spoken out after George’s tragic passing. The 39-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram on May 30 to express how “angry” and “exhausted” she was after a video surfaced of the unarmed black man being pinned to the ground by fired police officer Derek Chauvin. “For years, with every horrific murder of an innocent black man, woman, or child, I have always tried to find the right words to express my condolences and outrage,” she wrote.

The fashion mogul went on to say, “Even though I will never know the pain and suffering they have endured, or what it feels like to try to survive in a world plagued by systemic racism, I know I can use my own voice to help amplify those voices that have been muffled for too long.”