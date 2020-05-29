Reign Disick, 5, Asks Mom For A ‘Napkin & Some Hand Sanitizer’ In Adorable Video From Trip With Scott

At just five years old, Reign Disick knows the importance of washing his hands! Kourtney Kardashian shared the SWEETEST video of her son asking for ‘hand sanitizer’ during a family trip.

Reign Disick, 5, knows how important it is to stay as germ-free as possible amidst the coronavirus pandemic! On May 28, Kourtney Kardashian shared a series of images from her family’s Memorial Day Weekend trip to Utah, and there was one video of Reign that’s just too cute for words. In the clip, he asks, “Can I have a napkin and some hand sanitizer?” Reign definitely seems to be paying attention to the emphasis on hand washing during this time! The other two images are of Penelope Disick, 7, and Mason Disick, 10, standing amidst the family’s room at the Amangiri Resort.

Scott Disick is noticeably missing from the photos, but he posted a series of images at Amangiri following the holiday weekend, as well. Although Scott and Kourtney broke up five years ago, they’ve remained amicable for the sake of the kids, and have continued to take vacations together over the years. This Utah getaway came amidst Scott’s breakup from Sofia Richie, who he started dating in the summer of 2017. Scott also spent six days at a treatment center in Colorado at the end of April and beginning of May to deal with struggles related to his parents’ deaths in 2013 and 2014.

As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, Kourtney has been a source of support for Scott during this difficult time in his life. “Kourtney invited Scott to join her and the kids on their getaway to Amangiri because she knows how happy it makes the kids to have him around,” our source explained. “She also feels like it’s one of the most healing places she’s ever been to, so she knew it would be good for Scott.”

In addition to Kourtney, the entire KarJenner family has rallied around Scott, and even threw him a birthday party back in California on May 26, when he returned home from Utah. Meanwhile, Sofia has been spending time in Malibu with her friends.