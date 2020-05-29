‘Mama June: Family Crisis’ Recap: Doe Doe Confronts June & Jennifer Aims For Custody Of Alana

After nine weeks of hiding, Mama June Shannon finally made an appearance during the May 29 episode of ‘Mama June: Family Crisis’.

In a strange turn of events, the May 29 episode of Mama June: Family Crisis showed Doe Doe Shannon learning that her sister, Mama June, had sold the house she once lived in. No one was told about it, so when Doe Doe showed up to the house to try and talk to June, she saw that the door was unlocked, walked in, and saw the house was completely bare. It was actually undergoing some renovations so it seemed pretty clear that Mama June sold the house and moved out.

When Doe Doe shared the information with Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon and Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Shannon, they couldn’t believe it. After all, this was the home that was supposed to be handed down to them one day in the future. And Mama June had paid for it entirely in cash, so it was supposed to be the family’s safety net. But that’s not all — without knowing where Mama June was living, how would they know where to look for her? That immediately became everyone’s worry.

The family is faced with tough decisions TONIGHT at 9/8c on an all-new #MamaJune. You won't want to miss what they do next! pic.twitter.com/qS1e8zKR8a — WE tv (@WEtv) May 29, 2020

However, Doe Doe knew that Mama June had another court date coming up, so she made sure that she went to it, as it was the family’s best (and possibly only) chance to confront Mama June. June had already put everyone in danger by not paying back money that she owed some people, and now, the family discovered that June sold her house, so everyone was angry.

Even Jennifer was angry about everything that was going on, so she moved forward with plans for her and Sugar Bear to try and get custody of Honey Boo Boo back. Meanwhile, Doe Doe went to the courthouse so she could ambush Mama June when she arrived with Geno Doak. And this time, they actually showed up. But when Doe Doe tried talking to June, she wouldn’t say a word. In fact, she covered her face with the hood on her jacket and hid from everyone there. Geno, however, wasn’t afraid to speak up, and after their meeting with the judge, he came outside and screamed profanities at the show’s producers and insisted they were “not guilty” for the drug charges brought against them.

And just before the episode ended, June quickly followed Geno back to their SUV, jumped back in, and pulled away. Want more drama? New episodes of Mama June: Family Crisis air Fridays at 9pm on WE tv.