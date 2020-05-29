Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Wish ‘Bold’ & ‘Courageous’ Daughter Zaya A Happy 13th Birthday

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union wished their ‘inspiration,’ daughter Zaya, a happy 13th birthday with two separate Instagram posts. Proud father Dwyane vowed in his post to ‘stand by your side until there isn’t anymore standing left to do.’

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are wishing their inspirational daughter, Zaya, the happiest 13th birthday! In two separate posts the couple shared on their separate Instagram accounts on May 29, the proud parents wrote nothing but adoring words dedicated to the newly-minted 13-year-old. In his post, Dwyane shared a carousel edit of four images, featuring his daughter in a flowing black and white skirt patterned like the American flag with a black T-shirt. Dwyane stood by her side, and lovingly put his arm around the teen in one photo. But his message was even more powerful.

“I wanna take this moment to acknowledge you Zaya on your 13th birthday‼️ I’ve woken up every day this week with low energy and not a lot of faith in people,” the former basketball star, 38, began his caption. “But waking up and watching you smile, watching you walk in your truth and live your life your way is one of the greatest gifts I’ve been able to experience in my life. In a world where the color of your skin is deemed a threat you continue to be the bravest person I know and I’m gonna stand by your side until there isn’t anymore standing left to do,” he continued the emotional caption. Dwyane ended his message by telling Zaya, “I love you more than words can articulate,” and hoped that his daughter would “feel all of my love today and everyday of your life. You’re Bold, You’re courageous, You are Zaya. Happy Birthday we LOVE you‼️”

For her part, Gabrielle posted a photo of her and Zaya posing in nearly all white outfits — save for Zaya’s blue jeans. The Bring It On star, 47, gushed about Zaya, writing, “Happy Birthday baby!!! I can’t believe you are 13!! [Zaya Wade] you are such an inspiration and motivation to get my butt up everyday and fight,” Gabrielle’s caption continued. “When I’m weary, frustrated, full of rage, I see your face and your joy and you living your best life and I want that for all of us. I love you sooooo much kid!! Enjoy this day and everyday knowing you are loved, protected, respected, admired and celebrated.”

Dwyane shares Zaya and his son Zaire, 18, from his first marriage to Siohvaughn Funches. During his February 2020 appearance on Ellen, Dwyane confirmed that his daughter identified as a transgender woman. Since the interview, Dwyane and Gabrielle have been incredibly supportive of Zaya and her identity. Even when haters and internet trolls have come after the family, both Zaya’s parents and her older brother have stood by her side. All the while, Zaya has continued to be an inspiration for young black trans-women to live their most authentic lives courageously. Dwyane is also the father to six-year-old son Xavier and one-year-old daughter Kaavia, whom he shares with Gabrielle.